During the meeting, the two sides discussed joint mechanisms and procedures for implementing the Al-Ula statement, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The two sides stressed the importance of consolidating relations between the two countries and developing joint work to achieve the common interests of the two countries.

In January 2021, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council signed the final statement of the 41st Gulf Summit, which was hosted by the Saudi city of Al-Ula.

The “Al-Ula Statement” had emphasized Gulf, Arab and Islamic solidarity and stability, and the strengthening of bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the GCC states and their peoples, to serve their hopes and aspirations.