The Delegation of the Government of the Region of Murcia denied this Tuesday morning a new request for a demonstration that they had requested from the National Platform in Defense of the Transport Sector, convener of the indefinite strike that has taken place in the last two weeks in Spain. The request consisted of a slow march of heavy vehicles for this Tuesday afternoon on the A-7 motorway, between kilometers 581 and 582, which would fully affect the section of the Espinardo knot.

The denial of permission for this mobilization of self-employed truck drivers was made after the analysis of the legal services of the Delegation, based on the report of the Traffic Civil Guard, which considers that “it is unfeasible because it is a risk to road safety”, in addition to “the problems that it can generate and the serious incidents of mobility”. And it is that its development “up to a kilometer” of extension along the highway, starting at 5:00 p.m., would have caused an enormous circulatory chaos that would have also fully affected the accesses to Murcia.

In a statement, the Platform assures that “despite the fact that there is a small part of carriers that under reprehensible threats have started up, the large part of carriers that supported the strike continue to do so.” Although the reality is that a large percentage of the members of the group in the region have chosen to take a step back in terms of the protests.

“They are denying us all the permits to carry out acts of protest, which we roundly condemn,” denounces the group of carriers, which in turn emphasizes that “walking with our people through the cities, they cannot deny it and we have to keep doing it.”