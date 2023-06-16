News24: South African presidential delegation heading to Kyiv blocked on plane in Poland
The security service of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, along with journalists, was blocked on board the plane after their arrival in Poland. About the incident informs News24.
It is specified that the Polish authorities did not allow security officers to get off the ladder. The publication emphasizes that this “confused the operational plans of the police and the National Defense Forces of South Africa.”
#delegation #President #South #Africa #blocked #plane #arriving #Poland
Leave a Reply