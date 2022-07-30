Sonora: several people were injured in the shelling of the delegation of the President of Guatemala Giammattea

Several people were injured in a gun attack on a delegation of Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei in the department of Huehuetenango in the northwest of the republic. Radio announces it Sonora.

It is noted that the head of state was not injured in the incident. The military guarding the delegation wounded one of the attackers, who previously turned out to be a citizen of Mexico. Some of the attackers fled to Mexican territory, where the local military detained at least four Guatemalans.