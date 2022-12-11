Abu Dhabi (WAM)

An international delegation comprising permanent representatives of more than 10 countries to the United Nations and their deputies concluded a visit to the UAE that lasted for a few days, during which they were received by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and they also met with His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Her Excellency Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Imran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Advanced Science and Technology Affairs. The visit and the UAE’s reception of the international delegation, which includes permanent representatives to the United Nations and their deputies, from: Belize, Costa Rica, Georgia, Haiti, Israel, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Thailand and the United States, comes at a time when the scope of its role and responsibilities within the United Nations system has expanded, as the state occupies elected seats. in the UN Security Council and the UN Human Rights Council.

The members of the delegation met with Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, who said, “Such visits contribute to strengthening our diplomatic work in New York, because of their impact on closer relations and deepening understanding. We also believe, as an elected member of the Security Council, which has a global mandate to discuss and address urgent international challenges, that this communication would create more cooperation and progress.

Her Excellency added, “The delegation was able to see the extent of the UAE’s commitment to effective and comprehensive multilateral action, including the country’s hosting of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) next year.”

In this context, the delegation met with the team supervising the UAE presidency of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of States Parties (COP28).

The members of the delegation visited the country’s cultural landmarks, a number of political institutions and bodies, and civil society institutions, and held media meetings. The delegation’s tours included a visit to the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and “Hub71”, the global system of pioneering innovators and startups in the field of technology in the UAE. The delegation members also visited the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.