The call that Vox sent to the media on Wednesday announced a press conference in which no mention was made of the attendance of militants. The party argues that the event was not conceived as the rally it eventually became, but as a statement to the media. However, several details put into question the performance of Vox when holding a massive meeting for which it had not requested authorization, which is why the Government Delegation has already initiated a sanctioning file against the party.

Among these aspects, it is worth highlighting the dissemination on the previous day, by members of the party in the Region, such as the provincial president José Ángel Antelo, of information that was made express mention of an act for militants. Also the chosen place, in the iconic Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, as well as the installation of a stage and sound equipment, they remove the idea that the massification experienced could be a surprise.

The National Police itself and agents of the Local Police went to the scene in anticipation of what might happen. Although he limited himself to checking that there were no incidents. The party also displaced its staff to establish a cordon between media and attendees.

Against public health



The CC OO union announced that it is studying to denounce Abascal for an attack against public health in an event that it considered “a total lack of respect for both the general public and the workers forced to work in that environment.”

For its part, the White Tide considered the act “outrageous” and recalled that the platform has called off protests that it had authorized “due to responsibility.” “It cannot be repeated”, they assured, while they asked the Delegation and the Police to “take the appropriate measures” in the event of non-compliance. We also joined in the criticism Podemos and the PSOE. The regional coordinator of the purple training, Javier Sánchez Serna, denounced the “double yardstick” after “all obstacles to 8-M”; While the secretary of the socialist organization Jordi Arce, described as “shame” the “silence of the PP” before such an act “in the middle of the pandemic.”