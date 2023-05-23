The Government delegate asked the citizens of the Region of Murcia on Monday to take extreme precautions in light of the alert established for storms and torrential rain issued by the State Meteorological Agency for the coming days. In this episode, which is cataloged as DANA, rainfall of 20 liters per square meter may be produced. According to the Aemet, the hours in which the greatest volume of rainfall will be recorded are 3 and 4 in the morning of this Tuesday, as well as between 12:00 and 17:00.

Specifically, from 8:00 a.m. to midnight it will be active in the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas; and in the Northwest, Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón areas from 3:00 p.m. to midnight. Likewise, activate the yellow warning for storms in the Northwest, Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas from 3:00 p.m. to midnight; and from 6:00 p.m. to midnight in Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón. Also alert of force 7 winds on the coast of Mazarrón and Campo de Cartagena from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., with intervals of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour.

Rives stressed the need to avoid traveling by road as far as possible and, otherwise, slow down and not stop in areas where a large amount of water may flow. “It is important to stay promptly informed, always from official sources, and avoid, if possible, displacements,” requested the Government delegate.

Meteorologists also remember that this DANA has already generated heavy rains and great electrical activity as it approaches the Peninsula. Meteored experts also warn that, as the day progresses, significant amounts of rain are expected, occasionally torrential.

But also, from this meteorology website they warn of “strongly unstable conditions could occur with organized, long-lasting storms and more adverse effects on the surface. The central and eastern areas of the Alboran Sea could see highly organized storm systems develop: the so-called Mesoscale Convective Systems (MCS).” This is confirmed by Francisco Martín, Meteored meteorologist.

Meeting to coordinate Emergency teams



Faced with this situation, the Government delegate convened this afternoon at the Government Delegation officials and technicians from those State agencies in charge of coordinating possible actions, including the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, the State Highway Demarcation, the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency, the Provincial Traffic Headquarters and the Civil Protection unit of the Government Delegation. This meeting was also attended by commanders of the National Police and Civil Guard, including the chief commander of the Traffic sector.

“Since this morning we have warned all the agencies of the General State Administration, Security Corps and Forces and essential service companies in the Region of the need to remain on alert in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall during these days. In addition, we have participated in a coordination meeting with the Autonomous Community, with whom we are also in permanent contact, in which our AEMET manager, Juan Esteban Palenzuela, has detailed the situation to all the participating administrations,” explained Rives.