Friday, March 8, 2024, 09:56











The new delegate of Brotherhoods and Brotherhoods of the Diocese of Cartagena, Alfonso Alburquerque García, will preside this Friday at the solemn Lent mass in honor of the Holy and Royal Christ of Socorro, which will take place at nine at night, in the military church. ..