Finally and after more than a year of waiting, the special episode of Friends that will bring the whole cast together again, already has a recording date.

It will be from Monday, April 5, when the actors and actresses of the famous series will meet again on a set, according to the specialized site Variety.

The chapter, which was initially to be recorded between February and March 2020, had to be postponed several times due to the pandemic and its restrictions that prevented film and television productions from being carried out around the world.

Friends. The six members of the legendary series meet again in a special. CLARIN ARCHIVE PHOTO

And it was intended to be part of the launch of the platform HBO MaxAccording to what transpired, the episode it won’t be a traditional chapter but a non-fictional special.

This time, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc will not return to the original set of the series, at Warner Bros studios in the shoes of their characters.

They will do it as themselves to talk and remember moments from the series that made them famous throughout the world.

Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, in 1998. PHOTO REUTER

But, for his part, David Schwimmer anticipated that, at some point, they will probably read a segment of some scripts, but he did not specify what it will be about.

Some sources close to Variety they ensure that each of the cast’s actors will charge two and a half million dollars for your participation in this special.

$ 400 million

The intention was to push the HBO Max service to compete with all ten seasons of Friends found on Netflix. And for that, WarnerMedia paid more than $ 400 million for the rights of the original series, which would allow him to make the reunion special.

Bob Greenblatt assured, in 2020 when it was decided to hold this summit meeting of the former Friends, as part of the launch of HBO Max, they did not want it to be a simple virtual meeting, in a Zoom or in a video call, where each one was from the living room of their house.

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) is estimated to be paid the same as her peers: $ 2.5 million. CLARIN ARCHIVE PHOTO

With the postponements imposed by the confinement due to the coronavirus, the special ran the risk of not being carried out. And the executives of the production company considered the option of recording it from a distance.

But now, to the delight of the millions of followers of the series, there will be an extra with the stars of the series who, on the other hand, you will have all the news of the pandemic context.

Although the premiere date of the special episode has not yet been confirmed, from the producer they assure that it will be soon so as not to continue delaying the expected meeting.

There will be no shortage of mentions of emblematic chapters of the series. CLARIN ARCHIVE PHOTO

In this way, who played Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) and Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) will be together on a set after 17 years.

The series that recreated the life stories of this group of six friends in New York, was created by Marta Kauffman and David Crane, aired between 1994 and 2004 over 236 episodes over ten seasons.

Her success placed her at the top of television fiction: in 2019, The Hollywood Reporter considered it the best series in history and, a year earlier, according to Ranked, Friends is the best sitcom of all known.

