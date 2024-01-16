After a four-month delay, the Emmys have once again reigned supreme as television's awards show. Although they normally take place in mid-September – in 2023 they were going to be held on the 18th of that month -, this year the idiosyncrasies of Hollywood have made them go late: the screenwriters' strike, which ended at the end of that month, and the actors' strike , which did not end until November, caused the industry to come to a standstill and the awards had to be rescheduled. And this January 15, a Monday (but a holiday throughout the United States), they have found a place on the awards season grid to air on Fox, competing in popularity against the Iowa caucuses, whose results were becoming known at the same time. than the winners of the awards, which this time honored the best series of last year. That is to say, they were somewhat late compared to the rest of the season's awards. Even so, as in the rest of the deliveries, Succession, The Bear and Rowthey have taken almost everything.

More information

From the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles (California), the comedian and screenwriter Anthony Anderson was in charge of hosting the 75th edition of the awards, a round number that brought many old series and their protagonists to the stage: cheers to Dynasty, with Joan Collins and her 90 years on stage; from the 36-time nominee Grey's Anatomywith more than 420 episodes broadcast, Calista Flockhart dancing in tribute to Ally McBeal. In a season where presenters are taking more than a beating for their inaccurate speeches, he was fun and restrained, with many nods to the black community and also to the always long speeches of the winners. “Tonight we give 27 awards. That's 27 acceptance speeches. I ask you to be short… We usually play music to cut them, which people usually ignore. This year we have something that cannot be ignored: my mother.” And his mother, sitting in the stalls, came in: “Hey, I want to go to the party afterward.” “But don't yell at me, yell at them,” Anderson responded. And his mother, fellow comedian Doris Bowman, was taking out signs to chase the winners off the stage.

Christina Applegate and Anthony Anderson present the first prize at the 75th Emmy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, on January 15, 2024. MARIO ANZUONI (REUTERS)

The award presenters were also fun, emotional and full of spark. Christina Applegate was in charge of giving the first, between her tears and applause from the public. “It is an honor to play complex, fun roles, like the women nominated tonight,” said, full of emotion, an actress who has been playing roles in Hollywood since she was practically a baby and who has not been stopped by sclerosis and a cane. now here near; so much so that she was even nominated. Pedro Pascal, who was passed over by Kieran Culkin at the Golden Globes (with a “suck that one”), recognized the actor from Succession: “You're beating me up.” Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returned as a comedy duo as presenters of a news program to give the best prize for best live televised event, which was for Elton John's farewell concert in Los Angeles. Something that makes the British artist the 19th person to have the so-called EGOT: Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony.

'Ally McBeal' cast members Peter MacNicol, Gil Bellows, Greg Germann and Calista Flockhart dance on the Emmy stage. MARIO ANZUONI (REUTERS)

In the awards there were not too many surprises and everything followed the script that little by little is marking the awards season. Succession (HBO), winner of best drama series, triumphed with six awards (out of a total of 27 nominations). The first went to Matthew Macfadyen, best supporting actor: “Thanks to my screen wife, Sarah Snook, and my other wife, Nicholas Braun,” he joked about his two main dramatic supports in the series. “Acting with you is one of the best things that has happened to me in my entire life.” The second went to Kieran Culkin for nailing his role as the unbearable Roman Roy: “Thanks to my mother for giving me life and my childhood, which was wonderful,” he said excitedly, throwing his jacket on stage, nervous and hot, as well as joking with his wife, Jazz Charton, sitting in the audience, thanking her for their two daughters: “Jazz, I want to have more. You said maybe. I love you very much”.

More information

And the third for the Australian Sarah Snook, the devious Shiv Roy, who stated that, with the end of the series, she is going to “miss a lot” her co-stars. In addition, the series won the best script and best direction for a drama series for its brilliant episode. Connor's wedding, and the jackpot prize, best drama series, which was won by the entire cast, hugging on stage, hand in hand with its creator, Jesse Armstrong, who spoke about the relationship between families, power and the media: “We are sad to “Let this end, but very honored, we loved doing this.”

Sarah Snook, with her Emmy for best lead actress in a drama for her role as Shiv Roy in 'Succession'. MARIO ANZUONI (REUTERS)

The other great success of the season, The Bear (FX, on Hulu/Disney+), was proclaimed the series of the moment with six awards for its first season (the second has already been broadcast, but these are last year's awards) in the comedy category (should it be drama? That's what many think). Also three for performers, two for best direction and episode script and the jackpot for best comedy. Ayo Edibiri and Ebon Moss Bachrach won for best actress and supporting actor in a comedy, while Jeremy Allen White picked it up as lead actor thanks to his role as cook Carmy Berzatto: “I am proud, full of gratitude to be in front of you. I love this series. It has filled me, it has given me a passion. I love you guys, the fabulous casting and fabulous team. Thank you, dad, thank you to those who have been close to me this year, thank you, thank you, thank you.” He dedicated it to his daughters, Ezer Billie and Dolores.

The team of 'The Bear', winners of six Emmy Awards, including best comedy series, in the press room at the 75th Emmy Awards. Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

The bittersweet tragicomedy Row (Netflix) It has won five among the miniseries: best series, best actors (Steven Yeun and Ali Wong), best direction and best script. Its creator, Lee Sung Jin, said: “This is crazy.”

Young Mazino, Maria Bello, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong and Joseph Lee, from the series 'Bronca', pose with their Emmys. CAROLINE BREHMAN (EFE)

The White Lotus in drama (the opposite happens to The Bear, many believe it should be a comedy) gave the award for best actress in that category to Jennifer Coolidge, whom the series has recovered as a generational icon: “Mike White, thank you for giving me this opportunity with this incredible role,” she thanked the creator of the HBO hit, and following a line from his character, he stated to applause: “I want to thank all the evil gays.” Additionally, in comedy, Quinta Brunson became the first black woman in 40 years to win an Emmy for best lead in a comedy series for Abbott Collegeand only the second in history after Isabel Sanford for The Jeffersons.

Jennifer Coolidge collects her award for best supporting actor in a drama series for 'The White Lotus', at the 75th Emmy Awards, on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California, MARIO ANZUONI (REUTERS)

The tribute to the deceased actors and industry personalities began with screenwriter and producer Norman Lear and closed with Matthew Perry and the song I'll Be There for Youthe main theme of Friends. The applause rang loudly for the on-screen appearances of famous actors such as Kirstie Alley, Angela Lansbury and Angus Cloud. On Martin Luther King Day, which is celebrated throughout the country, Anderson closed the broadcast with one of the historic moments of television (and history, in general) in the United States: King's speech from Washington in 1963, with his “I have a dream“, (I have a dream). On the night of the Emmys, many fulfilled theirs.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.