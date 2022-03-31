Not long ago Disney+ released the first official trailer of his new series within the Star Wars universe. This will follow the life of the Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobiwhile on Tatooine protecting the secret of the whereabouts of a young Luke Skywalker.

The first trailer caused a lot of expectation as it looked full of galactic action. Furthermore, we will not only see the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi. We will also have returns of some characters from the animated series in their live-action debut. Unfortunately, we will have to wait a little longer to enjoy this series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi has a new release date

Through the social networks Disney+ a video was released where it appears Ewan McGregor. The actor who gives life to Obi-Wan Kenobi is responsible for breaking the news which can be somewhat disappointing. The new series changed its premiere date from May 25 to May 27.

Reasons for the change were not given, but some point out that they do not want it to compete with other series. If it came out every Wednesday it could conflict with other productions like Moon Knight or Ms Marvel. However this is just speculation, maybe the delay of Obi Wan It was due to other issues.

This little delay has a positive side. On May 27, fans will be able to enjoy the first two episodes of the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi , instead of just one. After that, a new one will be released every week until the broadcast of its six chapters is completed.

the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi It already has time in the making. It was initially intended as a film in the style of Han Solo, but later they opted for the television format. Beside Ewan McGregor the actor will make his return Hayden Christensen In the role of Darth Vader. Perhaps the wait is worth it to see a new confrontation between disciple and teacher. Do you think it will happen?

