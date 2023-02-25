The financing of the projects is usually the big headache to carry out works and projects in the municipalities, but Orihuela is receiving more than in a long time ago. Among other ‘fat ones’, the Generalitat has already granted the City Council 3.2 million euros in a first batch and another 1.3 in a second, through the Vega Renhace Plan. And, when the Department of Infrastructures wished them happy, when renewing the most problematic part of the rainwater network and making it more resilient in the face of episodes like La Dana was already within reach, the delays in the granting of permits and the lack of inter-institutional cooperation have become the main source of frustration.

«They are now responding to projects that we presented in August. That is a problem because it blocks us administratively; more, when we are solving problems that are in the domain of other institutions, “says councilor Ángel Noguera.

THE KEY Collector in Mariano Torregrosa street

321,217 euros.

Rainwater collector on Avenida del Cabo

52,000 euros.

Las Espeñetas rainwater collector

1,466,664 euros.

Capuchin-Espeñetas connection

900,000 euros.

Pipeline rehabilitation in Las Estacas

205,720 euros.

Collector next to the N-332

561,944 euros.

Storm Tank in Aquamarine

Dismissed.

Litigating with the cumbersome processing of institutions such as Costas, the Ministry of Transport or, if possible in this case, that of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), is hindering some works that, from the Consistory, they consider “very necessary”. These are works that Infrastructure has grouped into seven projects, of which only one is about to go out to tender. One has been denied permission by the CHS and another has been returned by the Ministry, in charge of supervising each of the projects.

Ángel Noguera Infraestructuras”We are now receiving a response to projects that we presented in August”



The first case, for which the companies will start bidding shortly, is about an improvement of the scuppers in Mariano Torregrosa street, in Orihuela Costa. Very close to the San Miguel highway, it is one of those points that often look flooded when there is torrential rain.

And it is that the lack of control of the brick that has spread on the Oriolan coast has left narrow sanitation networks, already obsolete materials and a scarce rainwater network. Hence, five of the seven Vega Renhace projects end up in Orihuela Costa. This is also the case of the construction of a rainwater collector on Avenida del Cabo. Although it has not yet been published, the City Council already has permits from the Ministry of Transport as it is located next to the N-332.

Likewise, it is intended to rehabilitate a deteriorated pipe after the Dana and located under a bridge that crosses the Rambla de Las Estacas, next to the Villamartín road. Meanwhile, in the urban area, the City Council plans another rainwater collector in Las Espeñetas. It is awaiting permission from the CHS, as it affects the ravines of Mount San Miguel (also public hydraulic domain). Right there, in addition, it is planned to connect this new network to that of Capuchins. It is the only one of the planned works that does not require permission from any external institution.

The problems come, above all, with the last two projects. On the one hand, a collector to evacuate the water that stagnates in the underpasses of the N-332 to the La Estaca boulevard. A discharge denied by the CHS for which, instead, the basin organization requests a storm tank. Solution that the City Council warns is impossible due to lack of physical space to locate it. And, finally, the other project that would have been completely compromised is precisely a storm tank in the Aguamarina park, rejected by the Ministry and for which the City Council is already studying other alternatives.