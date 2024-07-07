The Supreme Court’s decision to restrict who benefits from the amnesty law generates a shock wave capable of short-circuiting negotiations to invest the next president president of the Generalitat, and feeds the idea that the Catalan ballot boxes will have to be taken out of the warehouse again. The possible repetition of the elections in October would lengthen the voting marathon that Catalonia is running. An endless race, at a rate of four elections in the last twelve months, which has already claimed casualties: Ciudadanos has disappeared, Esquerra has split open and the CUP and the Comuns are on the skin and bones. The parties are looking within their ranks for possible replacements that will bring fresh air and new faces. There are those who are just on the bench. Junts per Catalunya still has not touched institutional power, with the condition of having burned what on paper is its most powerful cartridge: Carles Puigdemont. Facing the debate on his possible succession is a headache for a party that has tied its future to the aspirations of its leader.

The former Catalan president won 35 seats in the Catalan elections on May 12, falling seven short of those won by the PSC candidate, Salvador Illa. During the campaign, Puigdemont had tried to mobilize the independence movement by announcing that the elections were an all-or-nothing decision for him. Either presidency or retirement. Puigdemont, 61, set an expiration date for his political activity. He announced that the result of the polls would not condition his return to Spain — he left the country in 2017 to avoid being tried — but he promised to retire if he did not reach the helm of the Generalitat. “I do not see myself becoming the leader of the opposition,” he said. Voices from his entourage say that no one can be surprised by his willingness to take a step back, and argue that in the time he has been away from Spain he has accumulated a lot of “personal wear and tear.” But a hypothetical departure of Puigdemont opens a rift in Junts.

The power that the former president has accumulated has curtailed the projection of other figures in the party. Puigdemont himself even made sure to place as number two on his list an independent who has no previous experience in politics, the businesswoman Anna Navarro. Her role during the campaign was very discreet and she has barely appeared in public since election night. The secretary general of Junts, Jordi Turull, is disqualified while awaiting the amnesty law, the party president, Laura Borràs, is sentenced to prison for cutting up public contracts to favour an acquaintance of hers and Josep Rull, a consensus name, is concentrating on his role as president of the Parliament.

Toni Comín is a veteran of Catalan politics. He has been linked to the PSC, to Esquerra Republicana and won a seat as a MEP for Junts per Catalunya in the last European elections. His is a familiar face. However, Junts considered it appropriate that the image of Carles Puigdemont, who did not occupy any position on the list for the European elections, should also appear on the electoral propaganda leaflets for June 9. “We are the Puigdemont command in Brussels,” proclaimed Comín, before stating that “it would not make sense” for Puigdemont to leave politics, regardless of whether he becomes a candidate. president or not.

The entire demand of Junts per Catalunya has been concentrated around the captain of the party. In the last year, the former Catalan president has monopolized the strategy of the party and from his desk have been decided everything from the conditions of the negotiation with the PSOE for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, to the details of the amnesty law, including the change of color, from turquoise to indigo, of the party logos.

“If the independence movement is not able to form a majority in the Parliament, because the numbers do not add up, there is nothing to say,” Puigdemont had announced during the campaign. The result of May 12 revealed that the sum of ERC, Junts and the CUP remains at 59 deputies, nine short of an absolute majority. former president He reacted to the vote by saying that standing for investiture is the most “coherent” option and that he sees no reason not to do so. Two months after the defeat, Puigdemont clings to the idea that he still has a chance to be invested.

The strategy serves Junts per Catalunya to gain time in the face of the uncertainty generated by facing the stage post-Puigdemont due to the difficulties involved in finding a replacement. He is the only leader, despite the fact that he does not figure anywhere in the Junts organisational chart. Sources close to the leadership emphasise that this situation could change. “He also had no intention of standing for election to the Parliament and ended up doing so,” they say.

The former Catalan president has admitted that his idea was to stand in the European elections on June 9 to repeat as a member of the European Parliament. He changed his plans and during the campaign for the Catalan elections he was pleased to have received the public support of Jordi Pujol. He revealed that when he was not yet 18 years old he saw a Pujol rally in Girona and was impressed by the “strength and determination” that the leader of the all-powerful Convergència conveyed from the podium. Puigdemont was politically raised in that Convergència and his recent strategy tends more towards “fish in the cove” (a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush) that CiU popularized that “Let’s make the Catalan Republic”the motto of the first Diada after the 1-O referendum. This week, Jordi Pujol and Artur Mas have expressed their intention to become members of Junts.

