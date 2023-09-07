Families of students in private schools reported that schools were very late in handing over textbooks for the Ministry of Education’s curriculum to their children (Arabic language, Islamic education, and social studies), in addition to the fact that some books of Islamic education and social studies have not yet been delivered, although Almost two weeks have passed since the start of the current school year.

They reported that they are considering resorting to used books, especially since their prices are more than 80% lower than new textbooks.

It was not possible to obtain a response from the Ministry of Education regarding providing schools with sufficient copies of textbooks for the ministerial curriculum, while teachers emphasized resorting to “summaries” to solve the problem.

And in detail; Najat Saeed Khatash (the mother of a student) said that her son did not receive the books of the ministerial curriculum, which are related to Islamic education and social studies subjects, even though the second week of the school year is about to end.

She mentioned that the Islamic education teacher asked the students to memorize the Qur’anic texts from the Qur’an until copies of the books arrived at the school and delivered to them, noting that the teachers overcome the lack of books in these subjects by providing summaries to the students for each lesson that is explained, and the fate of this summary may be lost. or destroy.

Jamal Al-Saeed (the father of two students) said that his two daughters, in the first and sixth grades, have not received the books of the ministerial curriculum since the start of the current academic year, pointing out that the students see that the delay in receiving the books is an excuse for not studying the lessons that have been explained.

He added that some parents of students are not interested in receiving new copies of textbooks, because they depend on old copies that they get from libraries, pointing out that the difference between the prices of buying old copies from libraries and the textbook fees paid by the student’s guardian to the school is very large. .

He explained that the fees for books in his two daughters’ school are 450 dirhams, while the library sells old copies for only two dirhams per book, adding that he does not like using old books even with their low prices, because they may include answers to the questions of each lesson, and there may be a lot of writing and deleting them.

Hisham Youssef (the father of two students) stated that the school did not hand over his sons the books related to the ministerial curriculum, continuing: “When we reviewed the school about the reason for the delay, its administration confirmed that it had paid the fees to the ministry,” pointing out that it was waiting for the required copies of the books to arrive.

He added, “There is a delay in delivering books to students, although preparation for schools begins more than two months ago before the start of the school year. At the same time, private schools do not accept students’ parents’ delay in paying tuition fees, book fees, and school uniforms,” ​​noting that some Teachers prefer to start explaining lessons from the first day of the school year, so the student needs to follow up with his teacher through the textbook.

He pointed out that the students did not receive the textbooks related to the curriculum materials, and they did not receive the school uniform either.