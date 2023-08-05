The list of injuries is almost three pages long. On the night of July 1 to 2, the then 21-year-old Hedi from Marseille suffered severe head trauma. Fractures in the face. Internal and external bleeding. Several abrasions.

According to a prosecutor’s report, in the hands of the newspaper Le monde, Hedi arrived “in pieces” at 2:15 a.m. at l’Hôpital de la Timone, the largest hospital in Marseille. The man in his twenties was operated on urgently. Part of his skull was removed to relieve pressure from bleeding in his head.

At the end of July, France learned what that looks like, when Hedi first told his story to the online medium Konbini. The left side of his head is swollen and dented like an old basketball. His left eye – with which he hardly sees anymore – is higher than the right. “I don’t look at myself in the mirror anymore,” he told Konbini in a strong southern accent. “It is unbearable.”

Read also: Court cases in France show how high tensions have risen between French youth of color and the police



Riots after Nahel’s death

Hedi was seriously injured in a nighttime clash with police in the center of Marseille, amid the riots following the death of 17-year-old Nahel by a police bullet. Hedi had gone to the old harbor with his friend Lilian “to see what was happening there”. They would not have rioted, but according to the police, Hedi did wear a face mask and hood, which many rioters wore to avoid being recognized.

When they encountered a police patrol a little before 02:00, things went wrong. According to Le monde the officers asked what the duo were doing, but gave them no time to answer. An officer tried to hit Lilian with a baton, after which he ran away. Hedi ran after him until he heard a pop and fell to the ground. It later turned out that he had been hit on the head by a rubber bullet fired from a few meters away.

When he was on the ground, at least three officers attacked him. “They held me in a corner where it was completely dark,” Hedi told Konbini. “One was on top of me, so I couldn’t move. He hit me with his fists. Others have beaten me with batons.” After about a minute, the officers stopped, leaving Hedi alone. Lilian and a night shop employee took him to the hospital, where he would stay for three weeks.

Read also: French criminologist: The French police have a superiority complex



Bag of lead bullets

What happened to Hedi is not an isolated case. Since the riots have been there numerous messages in the media of young people who were seriously injured in confrontations with the police, which seem to be increasingly repressive in protests and riots in recent years. Several youths lost an eye, a young man who was hit with a bean bag – a shotgun-fired bag of lead bullets that does not penetrate the body, but packs a heavy punch – is still in a coma, another died of a heart attack after being hit with a rubber bullet.

But it is Hedi’s case that became the prime example of police brutality during the riots after ‘Nahel’. Not only because of the seriousness of the injuries and the lack of a reason for the aggression; the way in which the authorities deal with the case also leads to misunderstanding.

It started with the statements of the officers present – ​​four of whom have been charged, one is in pre-trial detention. At first they denied that they had fired a rubber bullet. Only this Thursday did the detained officer admit to shooting such a ‘Flash-Ball’, although according to his lawyer this does not mean that it was the bullet that hit Hedi in the head. “I was just doing my job” said the agent. Another officer denied that he knocked Hedi to the ground, but had to back down when CCTV footage showed him wrong.

Agents also seem to have tried to blacken Hedi. One of the officers involved testified that Hedi was dressed “in crime mode” because he was wearing a hood. Others spread reports that Hedi a revolving door criminal is. According to Le monde the young man, who worked as a waiter, only has a conviction for driving under the influence of drugs and a traffic violation.

Read also:Police brutality makes martyrs of yellow vests



Support police and minister

The officers see themselves supported by the police apparatus: the unions are fully behind the officers, and hundreds of officers in and around Marseille have recently stopped working in protest against the detention of their colleague.

The boss of the national police, Frédéric Veaux, also defended him. He said recently in the daily paper Le Parisien that an officer should not be able to be placed in pre-trial detention ‘even if he has committed serious mistakes in the course of his work’. Minister Gérald Darmanin (Interior) in turn expressed his “absolute support” for Veaux and for agents who are “offended and slandered” and allegedly the target of “media lawsuits”. “I understand this emotion, I understand this anger and I understand this sadness.”

It led to criticism from lawyers who fear that Veaux and Darmanin are placing agents above the law. For the time being, it is doing its job: on Thursday evening the judge ruled that the pre-trial detention of the main suspect will be extended – an “incomprehensible and very unfair decision”, according to the police unions. It is not yet known when the verdict will come.