Just when you think you would no longer see or know more of Skyrim after their 10th anniversary performance for PS5 Y xbox series x, It so happens that one of Bethesda’s most prominent games could also come out on the Nintendo Switch.

This information comes because through from video game rating site in Taiwan was published that the tenth anniversary version of Skyrim will be in Switch.

Doing a bit of memory, the tenth anniversary version of the fifth numbered installment of The Elder Scrolls came out on November 11, 2021 and is available at PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series with a lot of new content. Now, if this is real, it means that this same version will be on the Nintendo console.

The first taste of the anniversary edition of Skyrim for Switch. | Source: Taiwan Video Game Ranking.

On the other hand, this is not the first time that the Bethesda game has been released on the Big N console. That edition includes Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn, which is enough content to play for hundreds of hours.

Releasing the same game but with new content doesn’t sound crazy, plus it’s a common practice for re-releases. If they see that there are consumers, they will not miss the opportunity to make a sale.

What’s coming in the Skyrim Anniversary Edition?

In case you didn’t know, the 10th anniversary edition of The Elder Scrolls V It comes with a good amount of content that fans of this installment will surely love. For example, an additional story comes through two quests that come with weapons, enemies and much more to discover.

A survival mode was also added that came out in 2017 where your Dragonborn must deal with all the elements of Skyrim in order to survive. You can die of cold, hunger and others. The experience certainly gets entertaining.

Because you need to relax a bit, fishing was also added so you can get your own food. There are at least 20 aquatic species throughout the water that you are going to want to get.

