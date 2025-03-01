When we buy a New glass or porcelain article For our kitchen, or when we want to remove the label of a boat that we want to reuse, sometimes it costs us a lot to get it clean completely.

We can resort to rubbing now damage our nails While we put the product under the tap and scratch to get all the remains of the adhesive, but there is a cleaner, fast and comfortable method.

A woman named Liz Richards has devised an unusual method to remove Adhesive labelsand he has shared it on his Instagram account, where he has received the applause from many users.

The woman begins by placing a thick layer of adhesive tape on the label we want to remove. This step must be done with care Do not press it too muchsince it must easily detach themselves.

Then Liz Richards Cage A lighter And it agitates it in front of the tape to burn it slightly. Then, remove the tape on one side and the adhesive label emerges from a pull, without leaving waste.