Unfortunately, we have become accustomed to living under a constant threat that behind each website, link, email or SMS you can hide a scam or deception that seeks to steal our personal and banking data.

While it is true that both device manufacturers, as well as the owners of the platforms and websites that we use Every time they offer us more tools to protect ourselves. As from the government, the cybersecurity of users with new laws are also armored, there are still hundreds of cybethafs that sneak and affect users.

He SMISHING, That is, the impersonation of identity through SMS is one of the most common and dangerous tactics, and is one of the most repeated techniques due to its ease of creation and as we said efficiency To get what criminals are looking for.

Definitely, Hacienda is one of the most supplanted institutionsfirst because it affects everyone, and secondly because seeing the name of Tax Agency, the vast majority of people get nervous and acts without thinking, which gives them a huge advantage to cybercriminals.

Therefore from Damn Timo They have focused on a SMS via scam that is affecting hundreds of Spaniards, which begins with the reception of a message that says: “Aeat: anomaly in your fiscal history. To avoid possible serious sanctions, send urgent documentation from here: https: // aeat-counsumer[.]com “.

They share it A link that supposedly serves to avoid a finebut the reality is that it redirects us to a fraudulent page where They ask us for personal data such as the ID and its expiration date, digital certificate or access through cl@ve.

From this portal they point out that the deception is very well done because they include Very realistic details As the shield of Spain, the AEAT logo, the typeface and the same URL, but at the end of the day, the key to not falling into these scams, is that the Treasury will never inform you of this type of problem by SMS.

Tips not to fall into the scam

Check that the website you are going is legitimate.

Activate spam protection on your mobile phone to reduce the amount of suspicious messages you receive.

Take a time to reflect before acting. These messages often try to create an emergency feeling so that you make quick decisions without thinking.

Verify information with reliable sources before providing your data. Remember that you can communicate directly with the company in question or contact the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE).