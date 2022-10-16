In summer more than one takes advantage of some of their vacations to carry out a thorough cleaning in their house. There are household chores that you don’t like at all and that’s why they are left for later. There are also some that are more dangerous than others and, therefore, they are also parked. One of these activities is to clean the blinds, since it supposes an extra effort for the one who has to clean. In order not to have to postpone the cleaning date of the blinds in your house, you should know some home tricks that can speed up this task.

It is not the same to clean the blind from the outside than from the inside, especially if you do not have access to the blind from the outside. Also, you should not forget what material your blind is made of: wood, PVC, plastic, aluminum, etc. The nature of each blind calls for a different type of product. On the other hand, the color will also be decisive when cleaning, since white, which is one of the most typical colors in this element, is difficult to maintain.

The trick to cleaning your blinds



To clean your blinds you will need a little neutral soap and clean water. You will get your blinds to shine again regardless of their material. However, when the dirt is very stuck, you can use more specific products (that are not abrasive) or you can buy a steam cleaner.

Among cleaning experts, a technique is spreading that is quite easy. You must carefully open the blind box and gradually clean the inside with hot water and a little dishwashing liquid. In this way, you will get them to be like new without having to try too hard. If you have a terrace or live on a ground floor, cleaning will be much easier.