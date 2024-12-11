Uber has introduced a new supervised ride function for teenagers, with additional safety features, which seeks to respond to the concern that parents feel when they cannot accompany them.

The safety of teenagers when traveling alone is a constant concern for many families in Spain. According to a survey conducted by Uber of more than 5,000 parents, Nine in ten (86%) worry that something will happen to their children when traveling without them and 77% admit to having experienced fear when their children travel alone.

For this reason, Uber now allows parents and guardians to invite their teens (ages 13 to 17) to create an account. Uber Teens, with which they can request trips supervised by an adult and will have special safety features.

Parents will receive a Automatic notification when your teen requests a ride and they will be able to monitor the trip in real time in their Uber application. Drivers will need to enter the correct code into their app to start the trip.

If the app detects that the journey is diverted or ends early, or the vehicle stops unexpectedly, will send a message to the teen and the driver to make sure they are okay.

They are joined by Parents and guardians will be able to contact the driver of your child at any time during a trip, as well as with the Uber safety line. Likewise, the driver can contact the parents to notify them of any setbacks.

Additionally, you can record your trip with audio. The recording can only be accessed by the user or driver if they report an incident to Uber and decide to attach the audio file to the report.

From Uber they also indicate that Only drivers who have passed the screening requirements and have a high rating will be able to receive ride requests from Uber Teens accounts.

This feature has been developed with the advice of safety experts such as Safe Kids Worldwide and ParentZone, and “responds to the concern of many parents about the safety of their children when traveling alone, especially at night,” says the head of Uber in Spain, Lola Vilas, in a press release.

Uber Teens will be available in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Granada, Malaga, Mallorca, Seville, Tenerife, Valencia and Zaragoza, although it is expected to reach the rest of the cities where Uber is present in the coming months.