Sevilla FC
The club plans for both youth players to make the jump to having a first team number, if the salary limit allows it.
With the next transfer market in full swing, Sevilla is working in parallel to see what happens with two of its most notable youth players who are fully involved in the first team structure. Juanlu Sánchez and José Ángel Carmonawho compete with numbers…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#definitive #leap #Juanlu #Carmona
Leave a Reply