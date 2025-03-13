The definitive hamburger is in León and is pure crazy taste: premium meat, crunchy cheese and a heart attack sauce

The definitive formula for perfect hamburger It is a mystery that few have managed to solve. It all starts with bread: spongy, slightly sweet and capable of sustaining each ingredient without falling apart. The meat must be juicy, with the exact fat point to enhance its flavor without oversight. Then there are the accessories, the details that raise the experience: a cheese that provides creaminess, a well balanced sauce and a crunchy touch that contrast in each bite. It is not just fast food; It is one miniature masterpiece When it is done well.

This has demonstrated The Carnivan Superbarthe restaurant of Lion that on Tuesday, March 11, crowned A Coruña as winner of Best Burger Spain 2025. Between 450 establishments, your hamburger EM2 It has been imposed in the final with a combination that plays with texture, taste and intensity.

The hamburger champion who has conquered Spain

His secret is in balance: a Potato Potato Butter that embraces a mixture of mature chop and cow cornerenhancing juiciness without giving up firmness. A crunchy of Cured cheese Add a contrast, while the smoked bacon and the Caramelized onion to Modena They end up rounding the experience.

The name of the hamburger champion does not respond to a cryptic story or enigmatic acronyms. As explained Jorge Cadirioco -owner of the premises next to Shara Alonsoit is simply “an evolution of an earlier hamburger, called EMMYand from there EM2”

And in that evolution, the Special house saucewith a slight spicy touch and a dense texture, it has been fundamental to conquer the specialized jury, which on Tuesday determined the final verdict after a Blind tasting. “It is relatively simple, without great flowers or strange things but that from the first bite surprises with a mixture of incredible flavors,” says Shara about his creation.

But the story of The Carnivan Superbar It is not understood without going back to its beginnings, when Shara and Jorge toured festivals and events with a caravan that a friend had given them. “A very good product had to work,” Shara recalls, and with that idea they began to serve quality burgers in their foodtruck. Experience allowed them Understand what the public was looking for and refine their proposal until making the leap to a restaurant in León in 2014.

It was not an easy path. Last year they presented themselves to the championship and did not reach the final, as were the winners of the previous edition, Argentinos Burguer from A Estrada, who in 2023 stayed at the doors and in 2024 they achieved the title with their Old School 1980. In the case of The Carnivan, the perseverance He has paid off and, after a first phase in which 140 inspectors visited the participating restaurants, the public and jury vote have taken their EM2 up to the top of the hamburger hierarchy.

How the best hamburger in Spain is chosen

The selection system forL Best Burger Spain It is based on the combination of public votes and expert evaluations. In the initial phase, the clients of each restaurant vote their favorite hamburger, which represents 60% of the score. The remaining 40% are decided by gastronomic inspectors visiting the premises from the end of January to March.

From there the 15 finalists that compete in the last round, where the blind tasting of a professional jury dictates sentence. This year, next to The Carnivan Superbar, They have highlighted The temper and Briochefwhich have completed the podium in second and third position, respectively.

Beyond the title of best hamburger in Spain, the contest has served to demonstrate how this dish has evolved in recent years. According to the organizers, “the level of five years ago has nothing to do with this year.” And the figures confirm it: More than one million hamburgers sold during the selection process and 275,000 registered votes. It is not just a passing fad; It is a reflection of how a dish traditionally associated with fast food has found its space in high gastronomy.

Lubricated food: why restaurants have been filled with dishes that drip

For the winners, this award is a recognition of the effort and passion for their work. What began with a caravan and a simple idea has ended up becoming a Reference restaurant in León And now, in the Home of the best hamburger in Spain.