The saga of Dragon Ball Super has been very well accepted by fans who grew up with the adventures of Goku and company, with up to this point with quite a few arcs published, as well as the anime that goes all the way to finishing the tournament of power where Jiren He was the biggest rival to defeat. And now, the replica of the return of cell definitively, but with this there are questions of how long the work will continue until the epilogue of Z, in which we see the reincarnation of Majin Boo.

It is worth mentioning that it has been mentioned endlessly that the events of Super take place during these years in which peace has reigned on earth, but that many important events really took place such as the attempt of the God Beerus for destroying the planet, the return of Friezathe appearance of Black Goku and even the battle against Gas. That leaves us with all the villains that have been and will have been explored, so thinking about an ending is no longer an exaggeration.

Through a message released before the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero On cinemas, Akira Toriyama mentions that the events that occur in it are not so far from what was seen in the epilogue, since it is finally seen that Gohan and Trunks They have reached the age of teenagers. In addition, Pan also has the age at which he has already learned to speak, and in the ending of Z he was seen giving his first words and even participating in the martial arts tournament.

As for the speculation of what the definitive arc would be, for now the characters have to deal with the vestiges that still remain of the Red Patrol, but fortunately they have the grandson of the Dr. Gero, who has also started creating androids but this time for the good of the earth. For its part, the threat of Frieza Black is still present, since it was really he who saved the situation in the Granolah goal, but he fulfills the final objective to be overcome by Goku and Vegetawho must maximize ultra ego and ultra instinct.

Via: Screenrant

Editor's note: This could be the end of Dragon Ball Super, unless Akira Toriyama wants to continue after the epilogue, giving a new Oob Arc, the reincarnation of Majin Buu. And so GT would finally be displaced as the future of Dragon Ball, even though it is always said that it is not canon.