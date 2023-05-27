The Cruz Azul team continues to work at forced marches to strengthen itself in the best way for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament.
After being eliminated in the play-off against Atlas by the slightest difference, the board of directors together with coach Ricardo Ferretti decided to clean up the squad, and they are also beginning to study what would be their first reinforcements.
Now, the near future of one of the most experienced and leading elements of the cement club has been defined, Jose de Jesus Corona.
After the rumors that placed ‘Chuy’ Corona out of the Cement Machine, everything seems to indicate that he will stay longer in the team.
With information from the journalist Armando Melgar of Fox Sportsthose with long pants from Cruz Azul would have decided renew the 42-year-old goal. His contract ends on June 30 and everything would be ready for him to stay at La Noria for a year.
Jesús Corona arrived at the club’s facilities this Monday to carry out the corresponding medical tests and remain under the command of coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.
On the other hand, this Wednesday the Mexican defender arrived in Mexico City carlos salcedo, to fill the vacancy left by the Argentine Ramiro Funes Mori. The ‘Titan’ already knows what it is to work with Ferreti, where they coincided in his passing through Tigres, for this reason the Brazilian strategist decided to bet again on his services.
#DEFINITIVE #decision #future #Jesús #Corona #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply