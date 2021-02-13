It was the best classification in the history of the Super TC2000. A climate of tension was breathed as few times. The championship of the category was at stake and Matías Rossi had the possibility of consecrating himself if he obtained pole position and if Agustín Canapino was not among the first three places. In fact, the Toyota driver stayed ahead in the qualifier.

With those parameters in everyone’s head, each driver came out thoroughly in the classification on the Gálvez circuit No. 6. And that was literal, not just because each competitor was looking for their best record. They also came out against the threat of rain, which could throw any qualifying strategy overboard.

After 20 minutes of tension and expectation, the pole remained for Toyota, but this time it was for the Mendoza Julián Santero, who seized those three points that could define the most atypical season of national motorsports, a product of the Covid pandemic- 19.

Agustín Canapino and Matías Rossi, the two leaders of the Super TC2000 championship. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

Finally, Agustín Canapino put his Chevrolet in second place, and third, Rossi, with the Corolla. Result that forces, in the final on Sunday, that the Cruze driver must win the race and Rossi cannot reach the first 8 places. Any other possibility will secure the title to Toyota, which is 26 points ahead with 27 at stake.

In any case, Rossi remained extremely calm to evaluate his chances of winning the crown, just as he did in 2013: “You have to see how the weather will be on Sunday. I will try to do things right. The start is essential, which is stopped. The car works very well, I have a great car and I am confident in its very good performance ”, he commented.

Rossi has a great advantage: the Toyota team has many vehicles that can run in his favor: Santero himself, as well as Rubens Barrichello (8th) and Franco Vivian (9th).

On the other hand, Canapino lamented the possibility of not having achieved pole position, which was very close. The Cruze was parked there, with a cone embedded in the front pontoon.

“I was very unlucky. Right on the fastest lap, I wore a cone that was crisscrossed on the track. I don’t know who threw that cone, but that’s it. They are things that can happen in a classification. Tomorrow I have to go all or nothing. I must win and hope the miracle happens. But that’s what we’re here for, ”said last week’s winner also here at Gálvez.

Of course anything can happen. The last time that the old TC2000 (current Super TC2000) defined at the Buenos Aires racetrack was in 1987, when Juan María Traverso and Ernesto Bessone were the great candidates of Renault and Ford, respectively, but Silvio Oltra appeared from behind, with a Private Fire. Finally, the singer-songwriter won and entered history with the title from behind.

The final will be played on Sunday from 12.10, over 24 laps of the No. 6 circuit. Carburando, from 10, will broadcast live on El Trece and TyC Sports. Rossi and Canapino. The two great references of national motorsport face to face, to solve a new contest in the technological Super TC2000 category.

Barrio, champion of Formula Renault 2.0

In a controversial ending, Jorge Barrio, 16, became champion of Formula Renault 2.0. The “Talent Factory” category, the initial step in national motorsports, developed the penultimate race of the 2020 season at the Buenos Aires racetrack, where Mateo Polakovich won.

The controversy was unleashed by the touch that Ayrton Chorne starred in on Isidoro Vezzaro, who was marching first and fighting for the championship. Vezzaro left and Chorne was excluded, so Barrio, who was third in the competition, secured the crown of the national promotional category. The second place went to Eduardo Moreno.

Very emotional was the greeting from Vezzaro to his friend, the new champion, Barrio. A native of Pinamar, he debuted in Formula Renault 2.0 on October 10, 2019, in Buenos Aires and achieved victories in Alta Gracia, Paraná and at the Gálvez.

The title is also defined by the TC2000

Three candidates for the TC2000 crown will drop everything to obtain the crown: Exequiel Bastidas, with 262 points; Tomás Cingolani, with 250, and Matías Cravero, with 249, are the candidates for the title that will be defined today. Eugenio Provens will start from pole, followed by Cingolani.