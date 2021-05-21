On Thursday night, President Alberto Fernández announced a strict confinement for nine days to stop the second wave of infections of coronavirus, and on Friday morning Argentine soccer announced that it will respect the sanitary measure by suspending all its scheduled activities.

In this way, the definition of the Professional League Cup between Independiente, Colón, Boca and Racing was postponed, as were all the games in the promotion categories and women’s football. The same fate runs other sports such as motor racing.

Faced with this scenario, the question of the television homeland becomes logical: “What to watch during all these days of quarantine? “Not to despair, there are several highlights for the next few days with great games on the international level, top-level competitions and the open unknown for the last date of the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana.

This Saturday at 1:00 p.m. the Spanish League is defined, with the Madrid teams playing everything on the last date. Cholo Simeone’s men visit Valladolid and are favorites: they are 2 points ahead of Real, who host Villarreal in their alternative stadium and await a stumble from the classic rival to win the tournament.

In France something similar happens with Lille, which is leaders by one point, and the Paris saint germain of the Argentines Mauricio Pochettino, Ángel di María, Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi. Everything is defined this Sunday at 4:00 pm: Lille visits Angers, and PSG to Stade Brestois. when the Parisians could end their dominance in Ligue 1 that had them champions in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Mauro Icardi converted for PSG in the French Cup final and now dreams of stealing the title from Lille. The last date is Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

The one that never stops is Brazilian football and among the enormous number of duels in state tournaments there is one that stands out for how close it is to the Argentine palate. This Sunday at 4:00 p.m., Hernán Crespo’s San Pablo collides with Palmeiras, a classic of those, now in the Paulista final. The first leg was played on Thursday night and ended in a 0-0 draw, so everything was open for the return crossing.

Earlier on Sunday, at 10.30 am, Bayern Munich host Augsburg in a match that has an extra spice. The champion takes the field with Robert Lewandowski before the possibility of breaking a record of the mythical Gerd Müller who has been 49 years old: scoring 40 goals in a Bundesliga season. The Pole already equaled him last week and with a sweet treat he would become a legend.

But life does not revolve around soccer, and there are sports at all times in every corner of the world. Another epicenter will be located in the United States, with the start of the playoffs of the NBA and the presence of one of the athletes who gave Argentina the greatest joys in recent months: Facundo Campazzo.

Facundo Campazzo, figure with the Denver Nuggets. They play Saturday night at the start of the NBA playoffs. Photo: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images / AFP.

The talented and brazen Cordovan point guard closed a dream regular season with the Denver nuggets, exceeding all possible expectations in his first year in the basketball elite. This Saturday at 11.30 pm will be the start of the series against Portland Trail Blazers, and it is the return of a national athlete to the NBA definition after Manu Ginobili’s last season, in 2018.

Confinement returns to Argentina and the Monaco Grand Prix returns to the Formula 1 calendar. The competition, synonymous with glamor and jet set, had to rest in 2020 as a result of the pandemic and this year it returns with everything, showing the impressive postcards of the street circuit of Montecarlo, a classic for lovers of iron. After training and qualifying rounds, the start of the race is announced on Sunday at 10.00, with Lewis Hamilton and company stepping on the accelerator.

Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes through the streets of Monaco. The race is on Sunday at 10.00 am. Photo: AP Photo / Luca Bruno.

Another good plan for these days of cold and confinement is to look for the Italy spin, a super interesting option to enjoy the best cyclists of the international competition touring the most beautiful landscapes of the Italian peninsula. The 2021 edition began to run on May 8 and every day there is a new stage (except for Tuesday 25) until reaching the last one, on Sunday 30, in Milan.

Golf lovers this Saturday and Sunday have the final rounds of the PGA Championship, the second grand slam of the year. The tournament is played on a field that specialist Paco Alemán described as “a sleeping monster” and there are several candidates to win the title. Among them, although somewhat far from the vanguard positions, is the Argentine Emiliano Grillo who this Friday will try to overcome the cut.

Argentine Emiliano Grillo needs to get past the cut to get into the final rounds of the PGA Championship. Photo: Patrick Smith / Getty Images / AFP.

The asterisk should be put to the definition of the groups of the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana, with all the Argentine teams that dispute them waiting for the last date for next week.

Racing, Vélez, Argentinos Juniors and Defensa y Justicia are already in the eighth of Libertadores. Boca and River, the remaining two, have transcendental duels to find out if they pass the round: the xeneize receives The Strongest (Wednesday 26 at 9:00 p.m.), and the Millionaire to Fluminense (Tuesday 25 at 19:15 hours) .

As for the South American, Rosario Central, Independiente and Arsenal remain expectant about the possibility of winning their group and qualifying for the next stage, the same as Newell’s that needs a couple of results. Lanús and Talleres have already been eliminated but they must also fulfill their participation.

To check the batteries of the remote control, consult the programming of the cable signals and pass the confinement in the best possible way, with a sport proposal at any time, any day and anywhere, waiting for the return of football Argentinian.