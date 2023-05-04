The definition of the base prices for the production of corn and wheat could take two more weeks, coinciding with what the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock, José Jaime Montes, warned from the beginning: that the prices for corn and wheat will be set based on international market conditions.

The grain harvest could begin in two weeks, and by then the number of tons of white corn and wheat will be known with certainty, mainly in Sinaloa, and with it, the approximate price. For now, the Sinaloa government is trying to lobby for an agreement with the industrialists to agree on the sale of as many tons of corn as possible, with a price higher than 6,900 pesos, almost the 7,000 pesos per ton that producers demand. .

And it is that until yesterday Segalmex It had only secured the purchase of one million of the 6 million tons of white corn produced in Sinaloa in the fall-winter season. The governor had only spoken of a verbal commitment to the sale of another million tons by Segalmex and 500 thousand tons by the State Goverment.

Thus, 3.5 million more tons of product would still remain to be marketed, which is where the risk lies that the products will collapse and the overproduction promoted by the President of the Republic himself will reverse itself in damage to the agricultural sector of sinaloa. For this reason, the next two weeks will be fundamental for the commercialization of Sinaloan grains.

Measure production with international benchmarks in the Chicago Stock Exchange, where prices are set for most agrifoods internationally.

