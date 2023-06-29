Manchester City and Seville will dispute the European Super Cup on August 16 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Athens, Greece. In this duel the current champions of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League will face each other.
The Andalusian team will play this title for the seventh time and will seek to win the cup for the second time time, after achieving it in the 2006 edition against FC Barcelona.
This will be the first time that the Citizens play the European Super Cupsince they had not previously won the Champions League or the Europa League.
And to all this, what are the rules for the duel of the European Super Cup? How will the champion be defined if there is a tie in regulation time?
One of the questions most fans ask is what will happen if Manchester City and Seville tie in regulation time.
UEFA determined that in case there is equality on the scoreboard after 90 minutes, the champion of the European Super League will be defined through the penalty shootout.
The European confederation established this modification in article 12 of its regulations. That is to say, If the Hispalenses and the Citizens tie in regular time, there will be no extra time and it will go directly to the penalty shootout.
