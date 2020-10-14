The Ministers of Finance, María Jesús Montero, and of Economy, Nadia Calviño, after the Council of Ministers on October 6. EFE

Last January, people began to hear about a strange respiratory disease that was spreading through the Chinese province of Wuhan. Not a year has passed and the coronavirus has left behind a trail of more than a million deaths in the world and has changed the lives of practically the entire planet. Another of its powers has been to overturn any plan made by the governments, including the Spanish. And swallow the economic forecasts of the different organizations with the ink of their publication still fresh.

The last example is now offered by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding its vision of the Spanish economy. Just a week ago, the Government announced that for this year it foresees a hole in its public accounts of 11.3% of the gross domestic product. But the multilateral body on Tuesday extended its deficit forecast for Spain to 14.1%, a record level at least since the Civil War. This millionaire gap in the public coffers – of about 140,000 million euros, an amount similar to that spent in Spain to pay pensions to its nine million retirees – is explained by the financing needs generated by the health crisis, of employment and social, to which is added the lower tax collection as a result of the economic slowdown.

Public debt is also running wild in Spain, which will emerge from the crisis as one of the most indebted countries in the world. Compared to 95% in 2019, this year it will rise to 123% of GDP, a very high percentage, but which is below that of countries such as the United States (131%), Italy (161%), Greece (205%) or Japan (266%). In the world rankings, Spain is ranked number 16 among countries with the largest public debt.

Nadia Calviño, Vice President of Economic Affairs, has promised to reduce the public deficit as the Spanish economy grows again. And the Fund’s forecasts point in this direction: next year the mismatch between income and expenses will fall to 7.5% of GDP, a deficit slightly lower than the 7.7% forecast by the Government. This huge cut of almost seven points in GDP will require significant efforts. Recent history shows the difficulty of such rough balances. The Government, in addition, has suspended the fiscal rules for 2020 and 2021, which will give more room for action when it comes to spending to autonomous communities and municipalities.

The problem is that the prospect of balanced public accounts is neither there nor expected. The IMF believes that the deficit will not fall below 3.9%, at least, until 2025. So Spain will spend the next five years above the barrier that was established in the pre-pandemic times Stability and Growth Pact. Since the crisis of the last decade, the different governments, both socialist and popular, have been insistently incapable of meeting the deficit reduction objectives agreed with Brussels: only in 2017 did the Executive of Mariano Rajoy meet them.

For now, the Stability Pact is frozen. No one thinks of cutting expenses in times of health crisis. But the room for maneuver of the different states is very different. And Spain, with a public debt that according to the IMF will be above 118% of GDP for the next five years, has all the ballots to be one of the main victims when the winds in favor of austerity begin to blow again. Anyway, she is not alone. In addition to the Greek and Italian record, countries such as Portugal (with a debt expected this year of 137%), France or Belgium (both with 118%) promise to be among the most indicated.