The deficit of the public administrations as a whole stood at 87,603 million euros until November 2020, which means multiplying by more than four the figure registered a year earlier as a result of the impact of the pandemic, so it rises to 7.82 % of GDP, according to data from the Ministry of Finance. In the case of Region of Murcia, the deficit was 0.83% of GDP until November, standing at 242 million euros, compared to 1.34% registered in 2019. This represents a reduction of 191 million.

This result, in the absence of integrating data from local corporations, is the consequence of a 5.4% decrease in income, to 385,949 million euros in the first eleven months of the year; while, on the contrary, expenses rose by 10.7%, to 473,552 million euros.

The State deficit in the first eleven months of 2020 stands at 72,256 million euros, which is equivalent to 6.45% of GDP. This evolution, explains the Treasury, is due to the decrease in income of 12.7%, to 162,429 million, although it moderates the fall compared to previous months; while expenses grew by 19.2%, to 234,685 million, almost 87% of the increase recorded corresponding to expenses related to the health emergency.

In fact, the most notable increases in spending occurred in transfers to Social Security and the autonomous communities to guarantee sufficient resources in the fight against the pandemic, points out the department of María Jesús Montero. The autonomous communities, for their part, registered a surplus of 3,223 million, which represents 0.29% of GDP, compared to the deficit of 0.25% of GDP registered a year ago.