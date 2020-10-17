There is currently no shortage of antiviral drugs in Russia. The presence of a shortage of such drugs was assessed by the Ministry of Health, reports TASS…

As the ministry explained, against the background of the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry’s specialists are constantly monitoring the labeling system for the presence of antiviral, antibacterial and antipyretic drugs. In particular, the availability of drugs that are used in the treatment of patients with coronavirus infection is monitored, the Ministry of Health clarified.

“In a number of regions, there is a rush of demand in pharmacy organizations. Medical institutions do not experience drug shortages, ”the ministry said.

Earlier in October, the Ministry of Health set a “ceiling” on prices for Russian drugs for the treatment of coronavirus infection. It was reported that the maximum price of one tablet with the active ingredient favipiravir will be 100 rubles. Thus, the cost of 10 Avifavir tablets will be 1 thousand rubles, 40 tablets – 4 thousand rubles, 50 tablets – 5 thousand rubles. The cost of a package of “Areplivir” of 40 tablets will be 4 thousand rubles. The price of 100 rubles per tablet does not include VAT, as well as wholesale and retail markups.