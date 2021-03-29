The Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero. ALBERTO ORTEGA / Europa Press

The pandemic has caused a great breach in public accounts. The crises unleashed by the health emergency raised the deficit ―the difference between income and expenses of the Public Administrations― to 10.09% of GDP in 2020 ―without including financial aid―, as confirmed this Monday by the Ministry of Finance, below the 11.3% predicted in the official forecasts sent to Brussels. If financial aid is included, due to the hole in the bad bank (Sareb), the budgetary gap would amount to 10.97% of GDP. The sharp increase in the budget hole is the direct effect of the measures put in place to deal with an atypical crisis. On the one hand, the adoption of measures to maintain income and the productive fabric and protect services, such as employment regulation files (ERTE), aid for the self-employed and the increase in health spending have triggered disbursements. On the other hand, the fall in collection and the stoppage of activity caused by the confinements have reduced the income of the public coffers.

The truth is that covid-19 came at a time when public accounts were not entirely healthy. Spain had just come out of the corrective arm of Brussels ―the excessive deficit procedure―, in which it was immersed for almost a decade due to its high red numbers uncontrolled since the financial crisis of 2008. After years of adjustment, the budget balance was corrected but without enough speed to accumulate a mattress for when they came badly. In 2019, in addition, it closed with an increase in the public deficit for the first time in seven years: in that year, the gap between income and expenses stood at 2.8% of GDP despite economic growth, standing very close to the limit maximum of 3% marked by the European Union.

The worst budgetary record of the public administrations occurred in 2009, when the Government of José Luis Zapatero decided to expand spending to try to tackle the financial crisis unleashed after the fall of Lehman Brothers. Then the hole in the public accounts shot up to 11.3% of GDP, exceeding 120,000 million euros in absolute terms. Another one of the cursed years in public accounting was 2012, the year of the bailout. The public deficit reached 10.7% of GDP that year after State disbursements to rescue the old savings banks. Bankia was the paradigm of that rescue with more than 24,000 million.

ERTE and aid for freelancers

Last year, only the measures to maintain employment and income accounted for between four and five points of GDP. Only the ERTE and the aid to the self-employed represented a cost of about 40,000 million additional euros. Extraordinary transfers were added to these, such as those received from the lost fund of 16,000 million euros assigned to the communities to shore up health and education, and the rise in other ordinary expenses such as pensions ―which also increased by 0.9% – or an increase in the salary of civil servants. The measures to maintain income, a scheme adopted in all neighboring countries in the face of a crisis that does not have its origin in economic imbalances, has nevertheless allowed collection income to fall less than what has occurred in previous recessions.

For now, this high budgetary gap will not provoke retaliation from Brussels: the EU has activated the escape clause, with which it has suspended fiscal rules during 2020 and 2021, and is considering keeping the Stability and Growth Pact frozen also next year . At the same time, the ECB’s ultra-low interest rate policy is allowing the huge increases in public debt – in the case of Spain, already high before the crisis – not resulting in a time bomb that threatens the sustainability of the bills.

The Government trusts that the budget rebalancing will come through sustained economic growth throughout this year. The General State Budget project contains a GDP growth forecast of 7.2% for this year, which could rise to 9.8% thanks to the impact of European funds for recovery, of which Spain is the main beneficiary. The slowness in the vaccination process and the delay in the unblocking of community aid, however, can leave these forecasts on paper.

For this reason, several organizations, from the Bank of Spain to the Fiscal Authority (Airef), have already asked the Government on several occasions to begin to design a plan to rebalance the accounts, to be executed when the economy – which in 2020 fell by a 10.8% – get back on the growth path.