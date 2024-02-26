This morning, for the first test in Taranto of the Seuam (Sanitary Emergency Urban Air Mobility) experimental project of Sis 118, the drone that brought a defibrillator into a simulated sudden cardiac arrest scenario took off. The simulation took place in the Sant'Eligio pier, with the participation of a witness who, under the telephone guidance of the 118 Operations Center, initially carried out the cardiac massage and then defibrillated the patient using the device carried by the drone delivered, in real time, on site by the nurses of the same Operations Centre.

“Drastically reducing the time needed to provide assistance to the victim of a sudden cardiac arrest, ensuring the start of chest compressions within the first 3 minutes of the onset and the delivery of the electric shock delivered by the defibrillator, if necessary, within the first 5 minutes, makes the difference between life and death – underlines Mario Balzanelli, national president of Sis1118, inventor and project leader of the experimentation – because it allows at least 40% of these subjects, who would otherwise be destined to certain death.”

Objective of the Seuam experimental project – presented in Rome on 13 October 2021 together with the technical partner Caltec, an aerospace consortium from Campania, and the institutional partners Municipalities of Taranto, Santa Lucia di Serino, Altomonte, Massa di Somma, the Campus Biomedico universities of Rome, Libera 'Giuseppe Degennaro' Mediterranean University of Casamassima (Bari), Milan Polytechnic, National Federconsumatori, Coni Regional Committee of Campania, Federsanità Anci Campania – is to significantly reduce avoidable deaths due to illness or trauma, leading, thanks to the use of hyper-fast drones remote-controlled by the 118 operations centres, life-saving equipment, such as the semi-automatic defibrillator, but also drugs, blood and blood products in extremely critical scenarios, to support the rescue activities of the ordinary vehicles sent by the 118 territorial emergency system.

“Here in Taranto we began to test the essential bases of the operational path – explains Balzanelli – with the essential movements of integration between the entry into action of the first responders, the direction of the 118 Operations Center, with remote guidance for the immediate activation of the resuscitation and defibrillation procedures, through the communication of pre-arrival instructions, the dynamics of piloting and use of the drone, with the verification of the first critical issues and the drafting of the protocols. The next flight test is scheduled in Altomonte on March 17 “.

“Caltec has been operating in the aerospace sector for more than 40 years – says Aquilino Carlo Villano, sole director of Caltec – and is particularly committed to research and development activities. The spark that activated the consortium's participation in the Seuam project was the sharing with President Mario Balzanelli a social mission, in which scientific values ​​of extreme importance are combined with the entrepreneurial ability to bring concrete results of great value for the community. In July we will present Apteron, the hyper-fast drone equipped with artificial intelligence which will be the great protagonist of the Seuam project”.

“We thank Carmine Esposito, CEO of Unmanned4you – concludes Balzanelli – for the logistical support, the general director of the Local Health Authority of Taranto Gregorio Colacicco, the mayor of Taranto Rinaldo Melucci, the president of the Molo di Sant'Eligio Antonio Melpignano, and Sergio Prete, president of the Port Authority of Taranto”.