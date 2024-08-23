The DeFiant Ones is created with the intention of allowing people to “defend themselves” from “big banks and financial elites.”

Based on blockchain technology, the new platform, according to Trump, has the potential to revolutionize the crypto world.

“For too long, average Americans have been crushed by big banks and financial elites. It’s time for us to fight back together,” the former president and one of the richest men in the world wrote on his social network, Truth Social, with a link to a Telegram channel.

The DeFiant Ones for the average American

Its name is a play on words with the term DeFi, an acronym for “decentralized finance,” which is the name given to the financial network based on the blockchain, which does not use traditional intermediaries such as banks.

For now, no further details have been given about this new platform. Although his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, affirm that “We are going to revolutionize the crypto world.”

On the other hand, the US presidential candidate revealed that he has a portfolio of the Ethereum cryptocurrency valued between 1 and 5 million dollars.

He also attended the Bitcoin Conference last month, where he promised to create a “strategic national reserve of Bitcoin” and said he would ensure the federal government never sells its reserves of the cryptocurrency.

Furthermore, during his speech on the economic agenda this week at an industrial plant in Pennsylvania, he claims that he will look to “the electricity demands of AI and cryptocurrencies” in order to “stay ahead” of China. It will only be a matter of time before we see what makes The DeFiant Ones different.

Comment on our Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on Instagram.