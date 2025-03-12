Leaving aside the remarkable defense presented by the first team in what has transferred 2025, Sevilla Atlético is not far behind. Although his streak of five victories was broken without any chanted goal when they recently faced the yeclano, Last Sunday the subsidiary showed again its usual seriousness behind.

With a superb performance by Alberto Flores, Jesús Galván’s team prevented Real Madrid Castilla, more scorer in the category, to score. The goalkeeper from Fuentes de Andalucía again achieved a perfect game, What the ninth goal was zero in the last twelve games.

Since the visit of December 1 of Sevilla Atlético to Rico Pérez de Alicante, they have only received goals against Betis Deportivo, Ceuta and finally, the already appointed Yeclano. In total, four goals embedded in the last 1,080 minutes of play, which gives a coefficient of A goal received every three full games.

Now, the team that plays at the Jesús Navas stadium is classified in the ninth place in Group 2 of First RFEF with 38 points, only two from the promotion play off and with eight advantage over the descent. On Saturday the faces will be seen before the Alcoyano CD at home.