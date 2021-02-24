Mona Al Hammoudi, Nasser Al Jabri, and Khalfan Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

The activities of the 15th edition of the “IDEX and NAVDEX 2021” exhibitions conclude today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, with the participation of more than 900 companies and 5 new countries that presented the latest developments in the defense industries sector of advanced and innovative technology and equipment, in addition to highlighting the development of the national defense industries sector In the country, as well as establishing strategic partnerships between the various participating parties and major international companies specialized in these sectors. A number of officials of the companies participating in “IDEX” emphasized that the holding of the events this year comes as a confirmation of the UAE’s ability to organize major events, amid the exceptional circumstances that the world is experiencing, noting that all preventive measures have been followed, and that the highest health standards are applied. To ensure the health and safety of the participants, which reinforces the importance of IDEX as an opportunity for the economic recovery of the defense sector around the world. During the exhibition, the participating companies continued to review their most prominent military technologies and products, as it was noted the great interest that specialized companies around the world attach to developing unmanned systems that allow the control of military products “remotely”. With the aim of preserving the safety of armies, reducing human losses, and enhancing the ability to perform operational tasks with high efficiency and accuracy.

Spectrum

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority registered a remarkable presence at the exhibition by displaying the latest spectrum, monitoring and controlling systems. Saleh Al-Masabi, Director of Spectrum Services at the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, explained that the “TRA”, through its participation in the exhibition, displays the monitoring and control station, and the latest systems to reduce frequencies In the country, referring to the offer of the mobile station for monitoring radio frequencies to solve the problems of harmful interference, and the work of the field survey to ensure optimal use of the frequency spectrum.

He explained that the frequency allocation system is the latest in the world, and provides frequencies in a fully automated manner in all civil and military fields in the country, noting the joint cooperation with the armed forces and the concerned authorities to organize and manage the communications sector in general, and frequency allocation in particular.

He pointed out that “the authority” recently launched the UAE strategy for the fifth generation technology; Thus, the country is considered one of the first countries on the regional level to issue the fifth generation strategy, pointing out that the strategy regulates the use of the fifth generation and its applications in various aspects, including medicine, education, transportation, security and others.

Drones

The Emirati company, Adassi, displayed a group of drones, and Muhammad Al Nuaimi of ADASI confirmed that a new group of hovercraft drones had been launched at the targets, and the aircraft were designed by Emirati hands in ADASI using Emirati technology in the company, and the aircraft are distinguished by their ability to deal with targets and dangers. That may encounter infantry and special operations soldiers, as the aircraft have multiple propellers, in addition to being easy to use.

He added: The system is characterized by high efficiency compared to its small size, which enhances the ability to carry out accurately targeted attacks within the highest levels of efficiency and effectiveness, and the aircraft is characterized by being easy to transport and equip, in addition to its high ability to meet all operational requirements, due to its multiple detonation detonation options. Where the feature of live video broadcasting on board the aircraft, a high flight speed during the attack, and an operating range of 10 kilometers.

He pointed out that the drone is distinguished by its ability to transport and launch precision-guided munitions, and it can also be provided by setting a “direct collision”, which guarantees absolute flexibility when implementing various operational scenarios, as the maximum take-off weight is 8 kilograms, which allows the ability to equip the aircraft with a control system. Day and night electrophoresis to collect information before and after the attack, in addition to the armed cargo.

Training platform

In the field of virtual training and unmanned systems, Ahmed Al Mazrouei Innovation Center participates in providing a modern platform for virtual shooting training in a modern way in a closed space, in order to qualify a person to learn archery, and deal with shots over long distances.

Ahmed Al Mazrouei, CEO of Al Mazrouei Company and Innovation Center, said that the center was keen to participate in a platform that reviews the latest innovations in the military industries, as an operation room covering a distance of 4 kilometers is displayed, and it is highly developed, and contains anti-toxic gases, and contains cameras. They are useful for guarding sites, and hard-to-reach places to monitor.

He pointed out that the center participates in a reconnaissance mechanism dedicated to reconnaissance and speed of maneuver, which performs its tasks quickly, and can be driven by day and at night, and to walk on all terrain, and the center also participates with a fire system device that can deal with targets, by installing heavy and light weapons on them, and controlling them. Remotely.

He stressed the center’s focus on the robot system and the matters that are dealt with, as the platform displays certified products for the armed forces, which were tried and supported by them and contracted with them, pointing out that the center won a deal worth 25 million on the second day of the IDEX 2 defense exhibition.

Russian technologies

Sergey Chemezov, general manager of the “RusTask” group, said: The unified Russian exhibition focuses on presenting media and solutions to address modern threats, especially with the development of attack modes, including missile weapons of different range and unmanned strike aircraft, where the company “Ross Operoronexport” is presenting at the exhibition Solutions to the tasks of confronting terrorist groups, and ensuring the safety and integrity of important and governmental targets.

He added: The company also provides, for the first time, the armored personnel carrier, the Boomerang infantry fighting vehicle, the anti-air defense missile system “Ante 400”, the “Viking” air defense missile system, the Kord machine gun and Lebedev pistol, and the unmanned aircraft response system, which is a solution. A new all-encompassing, in addition to aircraft models, including the high-capacity multi-purpose fighter plane “Su-35”, and the transport and landing propeller “Mi-38T”.

The Russian wing witnessed a remarkable turnout to get acquainted with the latest version of the weapons of the famous Russian company, Kalashnikov, which is the AK-19, which uses 5.56 mm rounds. Its main advantages are the presence of a lightweight telescopic stock with an improved working environment, and a new rear sight, With the ability to quickly install a silencer.

Tribute to the organization

John Craig, CEO of Paramount Group from South Africa, pointed out that the IDEX exhibition represents evidence of the UAE’s ability to organize major events, as care was taken to follow the highest standards during its organization, through the guidelines that are taken by the supervising committee. On the exhibition, and the presence of the remarkable interest of those in charge of making the exhibition a success, which is worth a visit, given its outstanding importance over the past years, as an effective international platform for the military industries.

He pointed out that the group launched during “IDEX” for the first time unmanned aircraft, “N-Raven”, weighing 41 kilograms, and flying at speeds of up to 180 kilometers per hour, and the system can accommodate a variety of sensors, and target identification and tracking systems. With sensors, which help operators to obtain an improved and improved picture of the battlefield environment.

He indicated that the new model used can be launched from land, sea and air platforms, which contributes to supporting long-range strikes, and the company also provides training modules for the system, including a simulation of an optional field connected to the system control unit, to allow operators to test tasks before launch to ensure maximum use of each Unmanned aircraft. He pointed out that the company is reviewing the armored vehicle «Mbombi 4», where the new generation of armored personnel carriers aims to provide a solution to serve the requirements of the troop carriers of the armed forces around the world, as the armored vehicle can be used in a range of military operations, including wars, and border patrols. , Personnel transfer, search and rescue, counter-terrorism, and peacekeeping missions.

Brazilian equipment

Matthew Azkidro, of the Brazilian MCG Group, said that the company provides the largest platform among the Brazilian companies participating in the exhibition, which is considered one of the most important defense exhibitions around the world; Given the importance of the exhibition and the countries participating in it, as an opportunity to highlight the growth of companies, attract deals, and conclude partnerships that have a positive impact in promoting the work of companies and improving their products.

He pointed out that the group is reviewing 3 companies that include a variety of military technologies and products, such as anti-air defense, combat missiles, bombs, and other combat equipment that are manufactured in Brazil, through local companies that have worked to develop their competencies and expertise in the sectors of military armament.

Real opportunity

Katerina Anchiska, from ATS company from the Republic of North Macedonia, who is participating for the first time, explained that “our country’s participation in (IDEX) for the first time represents a real opportunity to showcase our various equipment and technologies, and to participate in the world in its journey of recovery by organizing events and holding Huge international events, as part of a global message that affirms the ability of countries to return again to the path of recovery and organize major events, which the UAE proves by hosting one of the most important defense exhibitions around the world, amidst continuous preventive and health measures.

She pointed out that «the company exhibits during the exhibition, equipment aimed at protecting soldiers on the battlefield, including bulletproof shields, in addition to advanced types of personal protection equipment during combat, such as military helmets, in addition to the presence of another section devoted to VIP protection equipment such as clothing Official bulletproof device, which has high levels of quality to ensure that the characters are protected from exposure to any attacks targeting them.

Qualitative innovations

Shin Kim, director of business development at the Korean company “Hanwha”, reviewed a set of modern technologies that the company is presenting during its participation, including a multi-purpose unmanned vehicle, a remotely controlled weapons station that can be installed on a wheeled armored vehicle, in addition to a quad vehicle. The propulsion is powered by electric power and can carry out various tasks, pointing out that the company is also exhibiting ground artillery systems, such as self-propelled howitzers, the K10 automatic ammunition resupply vehicle, and the fifth-generation infantry fighting vehicle, called the Red Pack.

He said: During the participation, the first prototype of a multi-purpose unmanned ground vehicle was revealed for the first time abroad, which aims to support the infantry forces in various combat situations, pointing out that it is powered by electricity and can move at a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour on the roads. Paved. He pointed out that the vehicle, which weighs 1.5 tons, is operated either remotely or independently to carry out various tasks, such as monitoring, logistical transport, evacuation of victims and combat engagement, and it also features an advanced weapons station that is remotely controlled, and can automatically identify targets using acoustic sensors to identify The source of fire during the clashes, where the vehicle successfully demonstrated its ability to fulfill its mission, including the follow-up of autonomous driving during the experimental operations that were carried out. He pointed out that the company displayed the lightweight aircraft “RCWS”, for the first time at the exhibition, in addition to the display of the vehicle “Tigon”, which is a new type of armored wheeled vehicle that was developed mainly for foreign markets, as the car features a suspension system. It is independent and has a top speed of 100 km, weighs 21 tons and can carry 11 soldiers.

Advanced systems

Ola Ashry, Technical Director of Deep-Tech, said: “During our participation, we are reviewing an unmanned aircraft that achieves 3 main operational objectives, which are to provide coverage for an area of ​​up to 5 kilometers within a period of less than 20 minutes, given its high accuracy and capabilities that allow It has a vision of the largest number of areas, while its second role is as a device for communication between soldiers, especially with the terrain conditions that make the process of communication between soldiers difficult, as the “dron” allows them to communicate immediately and continue to communicate on the ground of operations. She pointed out that the third role is to secure roads well, as the unmanned aircraft scans during the course of military vehicles, to discover obstacles or any issues that may cause the vehicles to stall or not proceed on the road. She pointed out that the company is presenting for the first time in IDEX, a new sound shield that aims to stop the criminal acts that may occur. By sending sound frequencies that cause distraction of the criminal’s attention, and prevent him from completing his crime, in a way that facilitates his arrest. She explained that the device does not cause side effects if it is used once or for a number of times, and is considered safe at the long-term level, which enhances the importance of the device in being able to detect criminal cases.