Daria Trepova’s defense did not appeal against the decision to arrest in the case of the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg

The defense of Daria Trepova, accused of committing a terrorist attack in a cafe in St. Petersburg, did not appeal against the decision to arrest. This is reported RIA News with reference to the file cabinets of court cases in Moscow.

It is noted that the decision to arrest came into force on April 8. According to the agency, Trepova’s defense either did not appeal against the arrest, or did not have time to do so.

On April 2, at a meeting with military commander Vladlen Tatarsky, Trepova handed him a statuette containing explosives. As a result of the explosion, the journalist died, 32 people were injured. The girl was detained in the second rented apartment, where she left after changing clothes and changing her image in the first rented apartment after the explosion in the cafe.

The defendant faces 15 to 20 years in prison. On April 7, the girl was taken to a pre-trial detention center