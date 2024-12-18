The defense of the investigated for the death of Esther Lopezdisappeared on January 13, 2022 and found dead on February 5 of that year in Traspinedo (Valladolid), has presented to the judge a video taken in the gutter in which the body was found and dated days before its location, in which the woman’s lifeless body does not appear.

The legal representation of Óscar SM, the only one investigated in the case, has presented a brief on the video, captured from the camera of an individual’s car on February 2 or 3, 2022, sources in the case have reported. In the images it is observed that The ditch is empty in the same place where it was found a few days later the body of the victim, in an area searched several times without result after the disappearance of Esther López.

This new test would call into question the thesis of the Civil Guard that the young woman’s body remained from the moment of her disappearance, on January 13, 2022, on the side of the road in the municipality where it was finally found.

If it is certified that the body was not there during those almost twenty-four days, in the opinion of Óscar’s legal representation, It would be ruled out that the accused could have deposited the body there in February since his vehicle had remained marked by the Civil Guard since February 2, without such monitoring carried out by the Armed Institute having detected the presence of his Volkswagen T-Roc at that point on those dates.

The testimony of other witnesses

In addition to requesting the court to require the aforementioned driver to record carried out by the camera of his vehicle “in order to prove that it has not been altered or manipulated”, the defense also requests the testimony as witnesses of other friends of the deceased and residents of the town, among them the mayor of the municipality himself, Francisco Javier Fernández, who in their statements have shown their disbelief at the idea that Esther’s body remained where it was located from the beginning.

“It is surprising that such a conclusion is reached in view of the fact that for at least fifteen days they took place between the Traspinedo area and the Soria highway. numerous raids in search of the missing woman, just 200 meters away from the point where it was found, in which more than 300 people participated on foot and on motorcycles, specialized people such as the Civil Guard with dogs trained in locating people, with drones and helicopterswhich makes it almost impossible that if it had been where it was found, it would not have been located sooner,” the defense points out in its brief.





“What’s more, in the multiple statements given by those who participated in the raids and residents of the area, it is stated categorically and without a doubt that It is impossible that if the body had been there since her disappearance, they would not have seen her.. For several reasons: the visibility of the area, the regular traffic through it of pedestrians, cyclists… as well as the necessary presence of animals that would have drawn attention to the corpse,” adds Óscar’s lawyer, hence his claim that a statement be taken from some of these people

The body of Esther López was found in the town of Traspinedo (Valladolid), where she lived, and the investigation of the case has led to the transformation of the case into a jury trial procedure. For him next fridaythe celebration is scheduled a view in the Investigative Court Number 5 of Valladolid, which is in charge of the proceedings on the case, so that the Prosecutor’s Office, the private prosecution and the defense can explain what they are charging the investigated with or if they request that the case be closed.





Among the procedures carried out, the autopsy considered that the young woman’s death could have been caused by a run over at medium-low speedin addition to revealing that the immediate cause of death was a shock multifactorial.