GRAF6045. MARBELLA, 05/12/2018.- A 36-year-old man of Spanish nationality died today after being shot several times as he left the church of the Virgen del Rocío where his son had just received his first communion, in the town from San Pedro Alcántara, in Marbella. EFE/ALF. ALF (EFE)

The second session of the trial of the alleged hitmen that the police baptized as a clan of Swedish, who are accused of ending the lives of two people on the Costa del Sol in 2018, has served for the defendants’ lawyers to allege that their defendants were not at the scene. Five lawyers have intervened to emphasize the innocence of all. The one who has done it most intensely has been Francisco Andújar, who represents Ahmed Abdul Karim, whom the Prosecutor’s Office considers the material author of the shots that killed David Ávila, Maradona, and Soufian Mohamed, Zocato. The lawyer has explained that a video posted on the Snapchat application by Abdul Karim and another of the defendants, Amir Mekky, places them in another place at the same time as the first murder. And that he is not responsible for the second, since the geolocation of his mobile phone places him in a different place than the one where it happened, in addition to the fact that he is right-handed when the hitman fired with his left hand. “The prosecution will not be able to prove his guilt and I will be able to prove his innocence,” Andújar stressed.

Brothers Ahmed and Karim Abdul Karim (Swedish) and Amir and Fahkry Mekky (Danish) are the four main defendants in the trial. The Prosecutor’s Office requests permanent reviewable prison for them, although the defenses maintain that, after the withdrawal of the crime of criminal organization during the process, the maximum sentence they could face is 54 years, 25 for each murder and another two for illegal possession. of weapons. The five lawyers who have had time to participate this morning are confident, however, that it will not go to that extreme because they believe that the verdict of the popular jury — made up of six men and five women after a selection that lasted six hours last Monday—I found them not guilty. There are three other accused as accomplices for allegedly collaborating in the first crime committed in May 2018 and a fourth for doing so in the second. For them, 12 years in prison are requested.

For the defense, the Snapchat video is essential to disassociate his client Ahmed Abdul Karim —whom the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution consider the material author of the shots— from the first crime, although he also ensures that one of the witnesses said that the author he had fair complexion, a round face and no beard, very different from that of the defendant. As for the second case, in addition to maintaining that Abdul Karim is right-handed and the man who is seen shooting in the security camera images is left-handed, he explains that the geolocation of his mobile locates him in another place at the time of the crime, after three in the morning on August 20, 2018. “The police report says that he and the others are dangerous because the Swedish police say so,” he adds. “But it is more than proven that he is innocent,” added Andújar, who believes that those who killed Maradona were the same ones who burned down two of his businesses on the Costa del Sol months before his death and about Zocato “maybe we have to look for the culprits elsewhere.

The lawyer explained that his client has Iraqi origins and that he was born in Malmö, in Sweden, where he also grew up in an environment “with more dangerous neighborhoods than Caracas.” He has reported that he has a police record —two for traffic tickets and another for trafficking in anabolic drugs— and that he traveled to Spain fleeing the “terrible situation of violence” in his city. Once on the Costa del Sol, he “has dedicated himself to trafficking hashish.” “It is how he has made a living. It is not a saint, it is not a legal activity, but that is not being judged here,” said Andújar, who criticized the fact that Abdul Karim spent four years in pretrial detention before being released on bail. “There was another defendant who has spent several months in pretrial detention to end up not accusing her of anything. It is a sample of how the investigation has gone, ”said Andújar.

