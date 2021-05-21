The defense of the Murcian temporary work company Terra Fecundis requested this Friday the acquittal for your clients, accused of tax fraud and violating labor laws in France.

«His acquittal is evident because it is incontestable that at no time were they aware that they were committing a fault», Said the lawyer Guy André, during the trial in the city of Marseille.

The French prosecutor’s office requested on Thursday the closure of the Spanish company, which for years he sent thousands of workers, in their great majority South Americans, to the French field in irregular conditions. Against Juan José López Pacheco, the only founding leader present at the hearing, his brother Francisco López Pacheco and Celedenio Perea Coll, the prosecutor requested a prison sentence of five years, four of which were suspended.

‘There was no infringement of European law, and European legislation takes precedence over French legislation“Added another lawyer, Caroline Petroni, who represents some of the defendants. The French State claims the defendants a multimillion-dollar fraud for years of the social contributions of these workers.

Terra Fecundis was domiciled in Murcia and abided by European legislation that allows send workers temporarily, on a “mission”, to another European country, without having to comply with all tax obligations in the country of destination. «The French labor code (…) supposes a disproportionate restriction contrary to the European directive“Added that lawyer before the court.