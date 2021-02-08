Lawyers for footballers Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev will appeal against the verdict of the Moscow City Court in cassation, which was passed in August 2020. Lawyer Igor Bushmanov told about this on February 8.

“We have filed a cassation appeal against the verdict of the Moscow City Court. I, as Pavel Mamaev’s lawyer, will insist on the rehabilitation and retraining of some of the charges. The rest of the defenders were also dissatisfied with the decision and will appeal it, ”he quotes “RIA News” words of Bushmanov.

According to him, in the complaint, he asks to change the appeal judgment of August 3, 2020 in terms of the conviction of Mamaev for deliberate infliction of slight harm to health and beatings.

Then the court left the punishment for Kokorin unchanged, and Mamaev’s real term, which he served, was replaced by correctional labor.

In October 2018, footballers Pavel Mamaev, Alexander Kokorin, his younger brother Kirill and their friend Alexander Protasovitsky attacked the driver Vitaly Solovchuk near the Pekin Hotel in Moscow, beat him and damaged his car. Then the company moved to a cafe on Bolshaya Nikitskaya, where they beat up officials of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Pak and Sergei Gaisin.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under the articles “Hooliganism” and “Beatings”, which was later reclassified to the article “Intentional infliction of minor harm to health.” In May 2019, they were sentenced to real terms from 1 year and 5 months to 1.5 years in prison, but in July the Moscow City Court changed the sentence to all the defendants in the case, and they were released earlier than initially.

Then, in May 2020, the cassation court found violations in the verdict in the case of Kokorin and Mamaev, he was returned for the correct qualification of actions. In August of the same year, the Moscow City Court overturned the sentence to the brothers Kokorin, Mamaev and Protasovitsky and ordered a new one. The judge concluded that only Aleksandr Kokorin beat the official Pak with a chair. The punishment of one and a half years in prison for the football player was left in force. The rest of the participants in the process are entitled to rehabilitation and compensation.

Mamaev and Kokorins were released in September 2019. Protasovitsky was released in November of the same year.