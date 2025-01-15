

01/15/2025



Updated at 12:49 p.m.





Kike Salas is “calm”. Or at least that image is being shown by the Sevilla player on his first day of training at the Sports City, after the Police interrupted training on Tuesday to transfer the Sevilla player to the police station of Morón de la Fronterathe town from which the footballer and his family are from, and take a statement from him about a case of illegal betting in which he would supposedly be implicated for being the main actor in said bets, not for having taken money from them. The Sevilla locker room has received him “completely naturally” upon his return to workwithout commenting on what happened and letting Kike himself regain the pulse of his usual life, after a complicated day on a personal level.

Sevilla was the first to speak out with an official statement where they wanted to make it clear that they had to rto espouse the “principle of presumption of innocence” that Kike Salas haswho has become the main protagonist in local and national media for being investigated in a matter highly pursued by police and sports authorities. In addition, the Nervión club made clear “its total respect for judicial procedures.” “Sevilla FC condemns any fraudulent conduct in the world of sport and in particular those that may affect the integrity of the competition,” it stated.

The investigation has only completed its first steps, with the Police investigating the Sevilla footballer’s motivein case there was any evidence that linked him to the other two investigated, a friend and another acquaintance of Morónas he has been able to know ABC of Seville. From those around them, who have also received the news with total surprise and are digesting the steps to take, they recognize that it will be a long process, in which Kike Salas must continue with his profession and his lifewhile the authorities do their job. They will provide all possible help to the player, as well as his club, in these difficult times he is going through, even though he is not showing this suffering when he returns to his daily routine.