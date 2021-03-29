The Betis glimpse a summer full of chores when forming your template for the 2021-2022 campaign. There will be many conditions on stage and one of them will be the economic, but there are also several talks that are already on the table and that should clarify the situation of certain players. One of the focuses is on the defending of the verdiblanco team: Pellegrini has his most usual line of four in suspense. Emerson he could go to Barcelona after his campaigns in Heliópolis, Miranda His loan ends and the ball is on the roof of the Barça club, while Victor Ruiz only signed for one year and Aissa mandi You have a renewal offer that you will need to respond to in the next few days.

Much responsibility in what happens can be related to the interests of Pellegrini. The technician already warned of the importance about what Mandi follow in Heliopolis. It is their most efficient center-back and the club expects a yes from the Algerian, now present with his team. It also seems possible that Antonio Cordon, sports director of the club, offer a path of continuity to Victor Ruiz in the form of another year after also settling as a permanent fixture in the green-and-white defense. The doubts of its performance are higher than those shown by Mandi. There is also absolute satisfaction with Miranda, to which the Betis wants to keep for the next course. Barcelona will have to pronounce upon having an option to renew for two more years after this assignment.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of March 28, 2021

In case of Emerson He is the one that leaves Betis less options in a continuity framework. The Brazilian was a joint signing of Barcelona and the Verdiblanco club and next summer it will be in the hands of the Barça team, which has the option of take the right back by nine million of euros. His departure seems almost certain, although he may even definitively land on some other suitor.