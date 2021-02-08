The judicial inheritance received is a heavy backpack that will continue to accompany the current leadership of the Popular Party. No matter how hard Pablo Casado tries to build a firewall between the new and the old parties, between the reprehensible practices of “more than ten years ago” and the current exemplarity to end corruption, the open causes that point to the acronym of the party periodically break in to weigh down their opposition work.

The trial that began this Monday in the National Court will look back to the past. To the practices of the old PP that cost him to leave the Government abruptly after the motion of no confidence in June 2018. On this occasion the stone in the backpack is a separate piece from the cause of the ‘box B’ through the ‘papers of Bárcenas’.

For now, the defense of Bárcenas, who has denounced that his client was stolen material that would prove box B in the so-called ‘kitchen operation’, has already requested in this first session a confrontation between the former treasurer and Mariano Rajoy. According to the version of the first, the former president of the Government was perfectly aware of the parallel accounting of the conservative formation and would have been, in addition, one of the leaders who benefited from the black bonuses.

Precisely the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has ruled this Monday on the letter that Bárcenas sent him last week in which he assured that Rajoy in person destroyed in a shredder documents that proved the existence of a box B of the party. According to the Public Ministry, “the letter received provides little news, none of which is substantial, both regarding what constitutes the object of the prosecution’s accusation in the trial that begins today, and what is still being investigated in other safe procedures, of course there is what the accused Luis Bárcenas or his defense can declare or contribute in the oral trial sessions or in the corresponding procedures, something that the Prosecutor’s Office does not know. Anti-corruption adds that “at no time has he approached Luis Bárcenas in search of collaboration or confession.”

The reform of the headquarters



The court of the Second Criminal Section will examine for 40 sessions, until next May 20, if the pandemic does not extend it, if the works to reform the national headquarters, begun in 2006, were paid with parallel accounting. A deposit that the former treasury holders Luis Bárcenas and the late Álvaro Lapuerta managed, as confirmed by the Supreme Court in the judgment of the main piece of the ‘Gürtel case’.

After a long series of vicissitudes since the case reached the Chamber in 2015 once the investigation was completed, the court made up of José Antonio Mora, Fernando Andreu and María Fernanda García will delve fully, this time, in the analysis of the existence of a ‘box B’ in the PP for nearly two decades: 1990-2009.

For these facts, Luis Bárcenas (he is facing a prosecutor’s request for five years in prison for alleged misappropriation, falsification of documents and a tax offense), former manager Cristóbal Páez (18 months in jail) and those responsible for Unifica, sit on the bench, the company that was in charge of the reform: Gonzalo Urquijo and Belén García, for whom they are asking for three years and ten months, and the employee Laura Montero, indicated only by popular action. The letter of Bárcenas last week and his confession, in which he himself promises to ‘pull the blanket’, will undoubtedly mark the trial that begins this Monday.

Weight witnesses



The Prosecutor’s Office did not see a tax offense of the PP, as a legal entity, in the donations of businessmen reflected in the ‘Bárcenas papers’ in exchange for awards, although it does consider the formation civilly responsible for the alleged black payments of the works from the ‘box B’. For this reason, the PP had to provide a bond of 1.2 million before the oral hearing for the 888,000 euros that could be paid in black for the reform of the building on Calle Génova 13 in Madrid.

Beyond the accused, the media attention will come to the testimony. The Chamber has admitted a long list of appearances proposed by the accusations and the defenses. The former presidents of the Government José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy stand out; former ministers Francisco Álvarez-Cascos and Rodrigo Rato; the former president of the Senate Pío García Escudero; former general secretaries such as María Dolores de Cospedal and Javier Arenas; and the former national leaders José María Michavila and Federico Trillo.

Businessmen who appear in the ‘Bárcenas papers’ will also testify, such as the former president of OHL Juan Miguel Villar Mir, Luis del Rivero, José Mayor Oreja and Juan Roig or two builders linked to the ‘B box’ of the PP: Alfonso García Pozuelo and Rafael Palencia. Both have recognized throughout the instruction to have delivered payments to the party to pay for electoral campaigns and other expenses in exchange for receiving public works.

Aware of the presence of these heavyweights, the PP defense tried unsuccessfully in November to shorten the view as much as possible to avoid “four months of bench penalty.” They demanded that all the popular accusations that they are going to litigate, seven in total, be unified under a single lawyer and a single attorney. But the court flatly rejected this request because the right of defense prevails. In addition, one of the great unknowns of the trial will be to see the strategy of the new defense of Bárcenas, once his wife entered jail almost three months ago for the ‘Gürtel case’.