The beginning of the trial on box b of the PP, which has held its first two sessions this week, has served to lower the souffle. If on Monday it was already the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office which assured that the recent brief presented by Luis Bárcenas announcing his intention to confess his participation in parallel accounting provided “little legal news” for this oral hearing, “none substantial”, this Tuesday has been Gustavo Galán, the lawyer of the popular ex-treasurer himself, who has also lowered the expectations generated by Bárcenas’ statement, delayed to next Tuesday.

Beyond the political wear and tear that the former treasurer inflicts on his old party in a battle that has flared up, Galán has admitted that the letter sent to the public prosecutor on January 26 “did not intend” to contribute great news to what Bárcenas already declared seven years ago. years, during the instruction of these investigations. “The information that we consider relevant was already provided in July 2013, [ante el entonces juez instructor, Pablo Ruz]”Said the lawyer on the second day dedicated to previous issues, before adding that the purpose of this document is to show the willingness of the former treasury to” collaborate with justice. ” Because, yes, in that letter he confessed for the first time that during the Government of José María Aznar public contracts were awarded in exchange for donations, a line of investigation that is still open in the National Court and that has under the magnifying glass 600 million in plays.

In that sense, during his first intervention on Monday, Galán already advanced that he will not use during this trial all the data that Bárcenas claims to know about the supposed donations that businessmen gave him in exchange for awards from the Administration. The former treasurer, who managed the inflows and outflows of that black money, keeps that trick for that piece still under investigation and where the Police try to find the link between each entry in the parallel accounting and the work that was granted in exchange. “[El juez Santiago Pedraz] He is going to summon him to testify and there he will state what he has already advanced in his brief presented to the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office on the finalist commissions that reached box b “, the lawyer also pointed out in an interview with EL PAÍS.

In this trial on box b, the Prosecutor’s Office asks Bárcenas for a sentence of five years for crimes of misappropriation, falsification of documents and against public finances. Currently, the former treasurer is serving 29 years and a month in prison in the Soto del Real prison (Madrid) for the final conviction handed down by the Supreme Court for the first stage of the Gürtel case, known as Epoch I.

The position of the popular accusations

Galán’s intervention came after the lawyer Gonzalo Boye, who exercises one of the popular accusations on behalf of the Desc Observatory, encouraged the ex-treasurer of the PP to provide new data on box b of the PP, but also to accompany them with evidence. “It is not enough for Mr. Bárcenas to tell us a story, but he has to corroborate it” with evidence, said the lawyer. Shortly before, Boye had winked at the former treasurer by announcing that, of all the witnesses he had proposed for the hearing, he was withdrawing 72. Among them, Rosalía Iglesias, Bárcenas’s wife and also in prison after being convicted by the Gürtel case.

The lawyer for the Desc Observatory justified his decision in that Iglesias’ statement as a witness “does not contribute anything in this case and, in addition, it may alter the spirit and the statement of Mr. Bárcenas, which is what Operation Kitchen is for,” in reference to the parapolice operation launched in 2013, in the stage of Jorge Fernández Díaz at the head of the Ministry of the Interior to steal the compromising documentation for the PP that he then kept from the ex-treasurer.

The Lapuerta recording

In his turn, Bárcenas’ lawyer defended the evidence that he had presented to the court on Monday, including the testimony of four journalists whose usefulness had recently questioned some accusations. Galán insisted that the four be cited, one of whom is the alleged author of an eight-minute recording where Álvaro Lapuerta, Bárcenas’ predecessor at the head of the conservative formation’s finances and who died in June 2018, allegedly admitted the existence of opaque accounting even before EL PAÍS published the documents on it at the end of January 2013.

The lawyer insisted that neither he nor his client have that recording and that, therefore, it is necessary that the journalist who presumably keeps it, Francisco Mercado, appear to confirm its existence and content.

Neither was supported by any of the parties the request made on Monday by the lawyer of Bárcenas to hold a confrontation between the former treasurer and the former president of the Government Mariano Rajoy to elucidate the contradictions that he predicted would occur between the statements of one and the other. . Prosecutor Antonio Romeral described the proposal as premature and urged to wait for the testimony of Rajoy to take place before raising it. The accusations also rejected her with similar arguments.

The lawyer Virgilio Latorre, who represents the accusation of the Valencian socialists, called the request for confrontation “a gesture more than a real and serious proposal.” And the lawyer José Mariano Benítez de Lugo, who exercises the popular accusation on behalf of the Association of Democratic Lawyers for Europe (Adade), urged to wait until Rajoy’s statement is celebrated and the contradictions are verified to consider the diligence of confrontation . Benítez de Lugo was the lawyer who, in the trial for the first stage of the Gürtel case, got the then Prime Minister to testify at the hearing.

The session on Tuesday served for the accusations to refute or support the previous issues that the Prosecutor’s Office and the defenses had exposed the day before. The only one that achieved unanimous support was the one raised by the lawyer of the former manager of the PP Cristóbal Páez, who had requested the postponement of the statements of the accused until his client, sick with the covid, recovered. The court admitted it and announced that the sessions will not resume until next Tuesday, provided that by then Páez has recovered.

There was no more unanimity. The rest of the day served for various accusations to recriminate the attacks that against them on Monday directed the lawyer Jesús Santos, who defends the PP in the case where the party feels like subsidiary civil responsible. Boye accused him of trying to “muddy” the trial, bringing out that, for example, he defends the former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont. “In the right of defense, which is very broad, not everything goes,” he said.

Criticism of the Prosecutor’s Office also rained down for his attitude during the hearing, where he asks for much lower sentences —five years for Bárcenas— than those that the popular accusations have raised in their writings —up to 35 years in prison for the former treasurer. Juan Moreno, who is prosecuting on behalf of IU, came to describe the attitude of Anti-Corruption as “timorous” for not introducing in his accusation some of the crimes that, in his opinion, reflects the opaque accounting prepared by Bárcenas.