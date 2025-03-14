The defense of Alberto González Amador has asked the judge to investigate the attorney general for alleged revelation of secrets a battery of phones related to the mobile’s right that Óscar López, Pilar Sánchez Acera, and the then Secretary of State … of communication, Francesc Vallès, used on the dates on which the Ayuso’s groom filtration: March 13 and 14.

The particular accusation, like the popular ones, is not believed what both declared in judicial headquarters, despite having an obligation to tell the truth. «His testimony is absolutely incompatible With the content of the summary, ”he says, because he contradicts what highlights the analysis of Lobato’s mobile, which corroborates that one and the other had knowledge of this mail and intended to move it as part of a political strategy urged from Moncloa.

And in that analysis of Lobato’s communications, the PSOE press manager in the Regional Assembly, David del Campo, is the one who reveals to Lobato that Vallès was very interested in airing that mail to cover issues that at that time affected the government. Vallès, however, disconnected on Tuesday of that mail holding that He just sent some press links but that he was actually focused on the Catalan electoral campaign.

In this sense, in the brief to which ABC has had access, the private accusation Ask to call Del Campo to declare As a witness but before you urge you to provide your mobile phone to, “in similar terms to what is accessed by Juan Lobato”, an expert report on communications related to the filtration of the mail of character reserved on March 13 and 14, 2024 can be prepared.

“The need to develop this instruction diligence and do it before the field declares as a witness,” is that he would have recommended Lobato not to reveal or exhibit that mail, despite the fact that the then Secretary of State for Communication Frances Vallès, Antolin ionDirector of Communication of the PSOE and Laura Sánchez Espadas, Director of Communication of the Ministry of Housing, would have written to her so that Lobato would use the email that Pilar Sánchez Acera had sent her, in the context of political use that was intended from Moncloa and Ferraz to, as he recognizes himself, “Generate the maximum noise and jaleo To cover as long as possible the elections of Catalonia, which there are no budgets […] Amnesty, self -determination, consultation, Koldo … ».

In addition, he asks to cite as witnesses once that report to the field, to Juan Lobato for the second time (because he could not be asked about the content of the now known communications maintained with valleys, of the countryside, Santos Cerdán and Angelica Rubiodirector of El Plural, a means in which the mail was published in question so that Lobato was “backed” when he exhibited it in the control session of that March 14.

He also asks that Vallès, who declared as a witness on Wednesday of this week, contributes the WhatsApps that crossed with David del Campo on this particular and that the judge requires the presidency of the Government and the Ministry for the digital transformation and the public function to report the times that Vallès and Sánchez Acera, right hand of Óscar López in the presidency They testified that Moncloa stayed with the devices they used on those dates), indicating the reference data of each terminal (IMEI, serial number and model). Also that they deliver in the Supreme the terminals that both have returned (either by disuse or for previous changes) indicating whether they have been formatted and, if so, who has done it and when.

In addition, González Amador’s lawyer asks for companies Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Grupo Más Mobile «The conservation of all the data related to the communications of Sánchez Acera, Santos Cerdán and Vallès with Juan Lobato.