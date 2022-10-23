Moscow did not provide any details of the conversation with Austin, which came after the two ministers spoke on Friday for the first time since May. Regarding other calls, Moscow reported that Shoigu said that the situation in Ukraine was getting worse.

Regarding Shoigu’s call with French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Licornu, the Russian Defense Ministry said: “They discussed the situation in Ukraine, which is rapidly deteriorating. It is heading towards further, uncontrollable escalation.”

Shoigu spoke separately to Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Britain’s Ben Wallace.

There was no indication from the Russian side that the talks led to any positive outcome. However, those calls showed that communication channels remain between Russia and members of the US-led alliance at a time of growing international concern about a potential nuclear escalation.

With Russia reeling from successive defeats in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said his country would resort to nuclear weapons if necessary to defend its “territorial integrity”.

US President Joe Biden said the world was closer to a “catastrophic conflict” than at any time since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

Last week, NATO launched its annual nuclear deterrence exercises and said it expected Russia to conduct exercises soon to test the readiness of its nuclear forces.

After the phone call today, Sunday, French Minister Licornu said that he reiterated France’s desire for a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, adding that Paris refuses to be drawn into any form of escalation.

Britain also said Wallace “denied” Shoigu’s allegations that Western countries were facilitating Kyiv’s plan to escalate the conflict in Ukraine.