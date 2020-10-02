Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer would have failed as a party politician if she had let such an opportunity slip by: to give the Berlin Senate a real treat with its left-wing spin. In addition, when it comes to Kreuzberg, the capital district that is considered an exotic and explosive mixture of the 1970s Bronx and Copenhagen’s “free city” Christiania.

It is understandable, therefore, when the defense minister, after rejecting her offer to increase the district health department with soldiers, gives the indignation and complains in advance of deaths who would only have died for “ideological reasons”. A narrow-minded interview by the left state chairman, who wants to let terminated Kaufhof employees work instead of uniformed, as well as increasing numbers of infected people contribute to the excitement.

In fact, the situation is not that dramatic yet, and there is also no indication that the pandemic would be uncontrollable without the certainly valuable contribution of the Bundeswehr. Therefore, politics is often about ideology; it can be found in the rejection of the Bundeswehr as well as in the eager offer.

That said, both sides could be a little more relaxed. As early as the summer, the responsible city councilor for health had indicated that they could definitely need the soldiers. This is called administrative assistance in bureaucratic German and has nothing to do with an “internal deployment of the Bundeswehr”; Tanks are known to be ineffective in the fight against viruses.

It is the task of the armed forces to make phone calls and track down chains of infection. It doesn’t get much more peaceful than that. If it had always been that way, there would have been a few fewer world wars.

Left anti-militarism has problems with the present

An insight that seems to prevail even with the otherwise very idiosyncratic district mayor Monika Herrmann. She is now campaigning for the Bundeswehr to gain access to the health department. The majority of the district councilors did not want to follow Herrmann on Thursday evening – but this can still change.

One really has to wonder why left anti-militarism has such difficulties in dealing with the present. Instead of breaking up armed forces, it is not the worst thing to gradually civilize them. This includes operations in the context of administrative assistance. It is similar with the opening up to women, which had to be decreed by the EU judiciary. Right-turning networks in the troops should also give a healthier direction to encounters with real life outside the barracks. The Bundeswehr doesn’t just offer help. She needs some too.