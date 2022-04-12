A brace from Arnautovic condemns the Sampdoria to the fifth defeat in 6 games. I also step back on the level of the game, now a thrilling match with Salernitana

Bologna – Lat first consideration involves the ranking, Luckily they don’t score points behind. And that even after one of the most disappointing defeats of the season, Sampdoria continues to have a seven-point margin over the Genoa and Venice duo, which, however, must recover with Salernitana. The second consideration: Giampaolo before the match against Empoli had said that from there to the end they would all be important games, “then the decisive ones will also come”.

