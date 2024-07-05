Blogger Blinovskaya’s lawyer has finished familiarizing herself with the case of tax evasion

The defense has completed familiarization with the materials of the criminal case on tax evasion, in which the “queen of marathons”, blogger Elena Blinovskaya, is involved. This is about RIA News reported lawyer Natalia Salnikova.

She recalled that her client had previously studied all 46 volumes of the case.

The lawyer explained that the case would soon be transferred to the prosecutor’s office, which must approve the indictment, after which Blinovskaya’s trial would begin. She is charged with tax evasion, money laundering, and illegal circulation of payment instruments. Blinovskaya’s tax debt exceeded 1.4 billion rubles.

On April 24, the Moscow City Court extended Blinovskaya’s arrest for three months. The blogger will remain in pretrial detention until July 26. Later, the appellate court found this decision to be lawful.